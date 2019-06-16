Regional developments need wise heads to de-escalate: Abdullah bin Zayed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NIKOSIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2019) The current regional developments need a lot of "wise heads across the region and the world to de-escalate the situation," according to UAE's top diplomat.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, made the remarks during a press conference with his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides whom he thanked for his country's understanding of the developments in the region, especially in the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman and Yemen.

"Thank you for your strong support for the UAE’s position on the attacks in our seas. We presented our evidence to the UN Security Council. We have done that in a very technical manner; we have done it in a manner which is responsible, open, and transparent and we invited many of our friends, allies and partners to look at it. The conclusion is this has only been possible by state sponsored attacks. We hope that we can further work with our friends and partners in preventing such escalation from moving forward."

Doubling on the flaws suffered by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action with Iran, Sheikh Abdullah said, "We need friends and partners like you who can understand that we need a plan for the region which first of all covers members of the region. This was not present in the JCPOA; we have spoken at length on this matter for many times and that’s always been the UAE position."

Reaffirming the UAE's determination to advance relations with Cyprus, Sheikh Abdullah said, "I hope with friends and partners like Cyprus we can overcome missing such opportunities; not only with each other but also working with each other for other parts of our region.

With regards to the Palestinian cause, the UAE's top diplomat expressed concern about failing to achieve tangible progress: "We are looking at the development, especially about the peace process between the Palestinians and the Israelis, with a serious concern. That’s one of the matters that both of us had a conversation about, and we both agreed that we need this moving forward because the region needs better stories and the people of the region needs more hope."

For his part, the Cypriot Foreign Minister affirmed that both countries share common understanding towards challenges like extremism and climate change.

He voiced his country's condemnation of the recent attacks against commercial vessels in the Arabian Gulf, noting that "Cyprus stands side by side with the UAE and our partners in the region in condemning these terrorist attacks."

The minister added that the two sides discussed ways of fostering bilateral relations, which he said, gained a significant momentum by today's signing of an MoU to establish a joint cooperation committee as well as the signing of an economic cooperation accord.

The Cypriot top diplomat added that he exchanged views with Sheikh Abdullah towards the ongoing developments in the region, including the situation in Yemen, Syria and the middle East peace process.

He hosted a luncheon banquet in honour of Sheikh Abdullah and his accompanying delegation.