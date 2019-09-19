Regional forum to discuss development of F&B sector in Dubai for the 1st time

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2019) The unprecedented Food and Beverage, F&B, event hosted by the UAE F&B Manufacturers Group, which brings together the manufacturing industry, developers, leaders in the sector and industry experts will be held on 25th and 26th September, 2019, at the Address Hotel, Dubai Mall, to analyse the measures required to sustain strong growth and innovation in the F&B Manufacturing industry Powered by the top regional leaders from the F&B Manufacturing business, the forum will feature Mariam Al Mehairi, Minister of State for Food Security; Abdulla Al Maeeni, Director-General, Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology, ESMA; Saleh Lootah, Chairman, Food and Beverage Manufacturers Group; Abdulla Aujan, Executive Chairman, Aujan Group Holding, KSA; Mella Frewen, Director-General, Food and Drink Europe, Belgium; Tariq Ahmed Al Wahedi, CEO, Agthia Group; Thamer Temairik, CEO, Halwani Bros, KSA; Nadim Nakfoor, SVP, Pepsico middle East, UAE; Tarek Sakka, CEO, Dubai Refreshments; and Ahmed Belyouha, Chairman, Emirates Macaroni Factory.

According to a recent survey by the UAE F&B Manufacturers, the F&B sector is placed amongst the top six focus sectors in the Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030. More than 70 percent of the F&B contribution to the UAE economy comes from wholesale and retail trade, whereas 30 percent comes from manufacturing.

"The UAE’s F&B industry is integral to the sustainable development of the country, with the UAE population projected to increase from its current level of 9.7 million people to 11.5 million by 2025 and a concomitant increase in food consumption of 12 percent year-on-year. Through the Office of State of Food Security, the UAE government is committed to ensuring that the F&B sector has the resources it needs to meet this demand," said Mariam Al Mehairi.

Al Maeeni said that the development of technical regulations and standards would ensure manufacturers adopt the best practices and procedures, which would, in turn, reflect on the quality of products, and help achieve productive abundance and diversity in the national markets.

Saleh Lootah said, "Consumer needs and perceptions of food are going through an evolution, with more emphasis shown on health and traceability aspects. In the UAE industry, regulators and government entities work on a collaborative mode to ensure the sector passes through these transitions smoothly, making it a regional food hub."

Al Wahedi said, "We believe platforms such as this forum that bring public and private sector decision-makers to discuss and identify sustainable measures that contribute to the UAE’s long-term food security goals are critical to our future."