UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Regional Interference Fuels Extremism And Terrorism, Gargash Tells Arab League Meeting

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 11:30 AM

Regional interference fuels extremism and terrorism, Gargash tells Arab League meeting

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2020) The UAE affirmed that increasing challenges facing the Arab region, including regional interference in the internal affairs of Arab countries, have created new crises that have accelerated the pace of extremism and terrorism.

''This environment has created a fertile breeding ground for terrorist and extremist groups and their supporters to undermine security and stability in the region,'' Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, told the 153rd ordinary meeting of the Arab League Ministerial Council, held in the capital of Egypt, Cairo, on Wednesday.

He said the tremendous challenges facing the Arab world require joint Arab action.

Against this backdrop, he stressed the vital role of the Arab League in addressing these challenges and called for a clear plan that does not marginalise Arabs in resolving their own issues, respects difference, and builds consensus around common matters to amplify Arab voices.

Dr. Gargash spelled out the UAE’s vision for strengthening joint Arab action in non-political domains like the economy, the sciences, and the energy sector.

''The UAE welcomes efforts aimed at achieving Arab economic integration and activating the common Arab market,'' he added.

During the meeting, Gargash inaugurated the grand conference hall, which was renovated by the UAE at its own expense.

Arab ministers also discussed a host of issues, including regional interference in the internal affairs of Arab countries, the latest developments in Syria, Libya and Yemen, Iran's occupation of the UAE's three islands, international navigation security, world energy supplies in the Gulf region, and Arab maritime security.

Manners of enhancing coordination and cooperation among Arab countries to counter terrorism and extremism were also addressed.

Related Topics

Terrorist World Syria Iran Egypt Yemen UAE Cairo Libya Market Pace (Pakistan) Limited Arab

Recent Stories

Islamabad United beat Lahore Qalandars by 71 runs

8 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 5 March 2020

1 hour ago

Local Press: Effective steps by UAE to tackle COVI ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan urges more non-permanent seats on UNSC to ..

1 minute ago

Asian markets build on gains as central banks take ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.