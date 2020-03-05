Regional interference fuels extremism and terrorism, Gargash tells Arab League meeting

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2020) The UAE affirmed that increasing challenges facing the Arab region, including regional interference in the internal affairs of Arab countries, have created new crises that have accelerated the pace of extremism and terrorism.

''This environment has created a fertile breeding ground for terrorist and extremist groups and their supporters to undermine security and stability in the region,'' Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, told the 153rd ordinary meeting of the Arab League Ministerial Council, held in the capital of Egypt, Cairo, on Wednesday.

He said the tremendous challenges facing the Arab world require joint Arab action.

Against this backdrop, he stressed the vital role of the Arab League in addressing these challenges and called for a clear plan that does not marginalise Arabs in resolving their own issues, respects difference, and builds consensus around common matters to amplify Arab voices.

Dr. Gargash spelled out the UAE’s vision for strengthening joint Arab action in non-political domains like the economy, the sciences, and the energy sector.

''The UAE welcomes efforts aimed at achieving Arab economic integration and activating the common Arab market,'' he added.

During the meeting, Gargash inaugurated the grand conference hall, which was renovated by the UAE at its own expense.

Arab ministers also discussed a host of issues, including regional interference in the internal affairs of Arab countries, the latest developments in Syria, Libya and Yemen, Iran's occupation of the UAE's three islands, international navigation security, world energy supplies in the Gulf region, and Arab maritime security.

Manners of enhancing coordination and cooperation among Arab countries to counter terrorism and extremism were also addressed.