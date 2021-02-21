Regional maritime security a priority for Pakistan Navy, commodore says

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2021) By Muhammad Aamir ABU DHABI, 21st February, 2021 (WAM) International Defence Exhibition (IDEX 2021) provides a great opportunity for Pakistan Navy to learn and interact with other countries’ navies about the latest technology and tactics, said a top official.

"Port calls and goodwill visits are a time-honored tradition of the navies all over the world," said commodore Shifaat Ali Khan SI (M), who is leading Pakistan Navy ships, at the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX).

The two events opened in Abu Dhabi Sunday with the participation of 900 companies.

The Pakistani official added in an interview with Emirates news Agency (WAM) that the navy’s participation is very beneficial in terms of training, exchange of operational ideas and interoperability.

Responding to a question on what other initiatives Pakistan Navy is taking to ensure maritime order and stability, commodore Shifaat Khan said that Pakistan Navy remained part of Combined Task Force 150 (CTF 150).

"PN was the first regional navy to join the Combined Maritime Forces in 2004," he said.

"Pakistan Navy has provided ships in rotation with embarked helos in CTF-150. It has also commanded CTF-150 ten times."

"At present Command of CTF-150 is in progress and Pakistan Navy is regularly maintaining maritime security of the region," he added.

CTF is one of three task forces operated by Combined Maritime Forces (CMF). CTF150 conducts Maritime Security Operations (MSO) outside the Arabian Gulf to ensure that legitimate commercial shipping can transit the region, free from non-state threats.

When asked what are the latest manufacturing capabilities of Pakistan Navy, he said, "We are now fully capable of manufacturing Frigates, Maritime Patrol Crafts, Submarines and the most recent FACs [fast attack crafts] like PNS HIMMAT and PNS HAIBAT, and that is a quantum leap in this field."

He added that manufacturing of fleet tanker PNS MAOVVIN by the Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works Limited (KS&EW) is "also a landmark in this field."

"It may be of interest to you all that PNS DEHSHAT and RASADGAR are made in Pakistan and sister ship of PMSS KASHMIR is also being manufactured by KS&EW," he went on to say.