Regional Peace A Priority For UAE: FNC Speaker

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 01:00 AM

Regional peace a priority for UAE: FNC Speaker

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2020) ABU DHABI, 13th August 2020 (WAM) - The historic achievement of the UAE diplomacy in halting Israeli annexation of Palestinian territories, is a clear evidence that the Palestinian cause will remain a priority for the UAE policy, said Saqr Ghobashi, Speaker of Federal National Council, FNC.

Ghobash commended the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for a lasting peace in the region.

"These efforts emanate from the UAE's wise approach of addressing various political issues, instilled by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and sustained by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan," he added.

