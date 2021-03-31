Regional reform tops meeting agenda Chairs RA II Management Group Meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2021) Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Director of the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), has chaired the RA II Management Group Meeting of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) in his capacity as the President of Regional Association II (ASIA).

The Management Group consists of its President Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Vice President from Vietnam and Five leaders from China, India, Iran, and Japan & Republic of Korea, serving in their personal capacities as Permanent Representatives of World Meteorological Organisation for the purposes of the WMO Convention.

The Group met online today, March 30, 2021 to adopt decisions aimed at Regional Reform for ASIA.

Dr. Al Mandous, President of RA II Asia in his opening remarks, thanked WMO Secretary-General, Professor. Petri Taalas for keeping the focus on regional development amidst COVID-19.

He also expressed the importance of Governance Reform globally and the commitment of Regional Association II to ways of regional reform in line to WMO.

Al Mandous revealed that RA II Asia’s activities this year will focus on Global Ocean Strategy under the theme "The Ocean, our climate and Weather" as year 2021 marks the launch of United Nations "Decade of Ocean Science for sustainable Development 2021-2030".

The Meeting approved, Two Task Teams on Regional Concept and Regional Partnership. It agreed on the roles and responsibilities of these Task Teams and its Membership. It also selected the Chairperson of the Task Teams.

The newly formed task teams will submit its recommendations on Regional Reform to the President of Regional Association during the upcoming 17th session of Regional Association of Asia.

The group also discussed on the possible release of High Level Report on the Regional State of Climate of Asia at political level at future RA sessions.