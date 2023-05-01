Regional tectonics shift as Saudi officials warmly welcome Iranian official

(@Abdulla99267510)

The video of the welcoming the Iranian official upon his arrival has gone viral on the social media.

RIYADH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 1st, 2023) A video clip of Saudi military officials welcoming an Iranian official after the Saudi Navy evacuated more than 60 Iranian citizens from conflict hit Sudan.

The welcoming gesture is an evidence of tectonic shifts taking place in the region.

Saudi government not only rescued Iranian citizens but helped many other national of various countries including Pakistan in conflict-hit Sudan.