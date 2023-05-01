UrduPoint.com

Regional Tectonics Shift As Saudi Officials Warmly Welcome Iranian Official

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 01, 2023 | 08:18 PM

Regional tectonics shift as Saudi officials warmly welcome Iranian official

The video of the welcoming the Iranian official upon his arrival has gone viral on the social media.

RIYADH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 1st, 2023) A video clip of Saudi military officials welcoming an Iranian official after the Saudi Navy evacuated more than 60 Iranian citizens from conflict hit Sudan.

The welcoming gesture is an evidence of tectonic shifts taking place in the region.

Saudi government not only rescued Iranian citizens but helped many other national of various countries including Pakistan in conflict-hit Sudan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Saudi Sudan From Government

Recent Stories

Fujairah Crown Prince issues resolution forming co ..

Fujairah Crown Prince issues resolution forming committee on emirate’s partici ..

12 minutes ago
 Dubai to host World Free Zones Organizations 9th A ..

Dubai to host World Free Zones Organizations 9th Annual International Conference ..

12 minutes ago
 Mirziyoyev: Uzbek reformer with autocratic tendenc ..

Mirziyoyev: Uzbek reformer with autocratic tendencies

9 minutes ago
 Those exploit laborers' rights to be brought to ju ..

Those exploit laborers' rights to be brought to justice: Chief Minister Balochis ..

3 minutes ago
 General authority for survey, Geospatial informati ..

General authority for survey, Geospatial information participates in UN World Da ..

3 minutes ago
 Riyadh Governor receives Portuguese ambassador to ..

Riyadh Governor receives Portuguese ambassador to Saudi Arabia

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.