Region’s first ever conference on AI in global sports industry to be held in October

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2019) Dubai Sports Council has announced the region’s first-ever conference on artificial intelligence, AI, in the global sports industry to be held in Dubai, on 14th and 15th October, at the World Trade Centre.

The Dubai Artificial Intelligence in Sports, DAIS, conference, and exhibition is being held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, and it underlines the UAE’s position as the number one ranking country in the Arab world in terms of promoting artificial intelligence-based technologies.

The conference will unveil and showcase the technologies and organisations that are leading the field and showing impressive results with the integration of AI in sports. In extensive trialling, artificial intelligence has been shown to improve athletic performance; interpret big data to provide astonishingly insightful player/team selections, and even prevent up to 65 percent of long-term cognitive dysfunction due to concussions.

Off the pitch, AI is already proving its capacity to augment fan engagement and participation, increase revenues, reduce operational costs, and improve valuations of players and teams, among its many applications and benefits.

Given that many teams and sports will target promising young talent from an early age, AI allows sporting management to compile and assess precise data on movement, injury potential, tactical play, speed, and many other metrics in order to more accurately predict which talent will rise to the top, and therefore minimise the investment risk and maximise performance.

Artificial intelligence is also able to capture a 360-degree view of every face, movement, and action in a sporting event, with machine learning tech then able to produce realistic journalistic reports and videos to provide real-time reporting as the action happens.

The DAIS Sports Council conference initiative will provide the most complete picture yet, all under one roof, of the scope of AI’s ability to enhance every facet of the global sports industry.

The two days of educational and networking opportunities at DAIS are expected to attract global sports industry prime-movers and decision-makers, AI ministers, investors in AI technologies, international sporting stars and the academic minds developing the next generation of AI for the future of sports.