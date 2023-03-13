UrduPoint.com

Region’s First Global Robotic MedTech Forum To Reveal Latest Advancements In Robotic Surgery

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2023 | 05:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2023) The US Society of Robotic Surgery and Crescent Healthcare are set to host the Global Robotic MedTech Forum in the middle East for the first time on 16th March 2023.

Taking place in Dubai, the event will focus on the latest advancements in robotic surgery, a rapidly growing field that is revolutionising healthcare.

While the region’s healthcare sector has prioritised robotic surgery, this is the first dedicated global forum to gather world renowned experts in the region to discuss the technology alongside healthcare practitioners and policymakers.

The Forum will gather ministers, senior government officials, as well as healthcare, R&D and investment professionals to discuss the future of robotic assisted surgery, in addition to the UAE’s leading position at the cutting-edge of healthcare.

Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, said, “As we navigate the challenges of modern healthcare, the UAE is proud to host the Global Robotic MedTech Forum, which brings together renowned experts from around the world to share their knowledge and latest advances in the field of robotic surgery. By embracing technology and innovation, we can further improve patient outcomes and provide more efficient and effective healthcare solutions for all.”

Dr. Vipul Patel, President of the Society of Robotic Surgery, stated, “The Forum will provide a unique platform to exchange knowledge and ideas, and to explore innovative solutions that can help improve patient outcomes and drive the growth of the healthcare industry.”

Hamid Jafar, Chairman of the Crescent Group of Companies, which is hosting the event, commented, “The Global Robotic MedTech Forum is an important platform that brings together industry leaders and innovators to exchange knowledge and ideas and drive meaningful advancements in the healthcare sector.

We are pleased to host this event and look forward to enabling the sharing of insights and knowledge in this exciting field.”

The Global Robotic Medtech Forum will feature some of the most prominent global figures in the field of robotic surgery. Among the distinguished speakers are Dr. Vipul Patel, Founder of the US Society of Robotic Surgery and one of the world's most experience robotic surgeons; Dr. Fred Moll, Founder of Intuitive Surgical and pioneer of robotic surgery; and Dr. Chris Thompson, Professor at Harvard University, who has been at the forefront of developing and testing new robotic surgical techniques. Dr. Santiago Horgan, Director of UC San Diego’s Centre for the Future of Surgery will also share his insights.

The participation of these distinguished experts underscores the importance of the Global Robotic Medtech Forum as a platform for sharing knowledge and advancing the field of robotic medicine.

The Forum will feature keynote speeches from leading experts in the field, interactive panel discussions, and hands-on demonstrations of the latest robotic surgical systems.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the latest advancements in the field, and to see first-hand how robotic surgery is rapidly changing the face of healthcare globally.

The invite-only event will include a diverse range of attendees, such as innovators, policymakers, medical professionals, researchers, and representatives from the financial sector.

The invitees represent a cross-section of the healthcare and technology industries and will facilitate an open dialogue for the advancement of robotic surgery.

