Region’s most powerful four-wheel drivers gather tomorrow in Al Dhafra for Liwa Tal Moreeb Festival

DHAFRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2021) The region’s most powerful four-wheel drivers will gather tomorrow in Al Dhafra for the two-week Liwa Tal Moreeb Festival.

Running from 16th to 31st December, Liwa Tal Moreeb festival attracts the region’s most powerful four-wheel drives and bikers to face exciting challenges including cars drag race, bikes race, motocross track challenge, camel race, horse race, classic cars competition and Moreeb track for freestyle drifting.

A total of 100 drivers will compete in the two-day freestyle drifting.

This festival offers a celebration of UAE heritage with competitions and activities including bike riding and camping in the desert of Moreeb Dune.

The highlight feature of the festival is the adventurous race to the top of one of the world’s highest sand hills.

Organisers provide visitors and participants attending the festival and races with all facilities and services to make camping and accommodations in the Moreeb Dune a unique and extraordinary experience.

Situated in Abu Dhabi’s majestic Al Dhafra region, Tel Moreeb is considered by many to be the world's tallest sand dune, at over 300 metres high, with its 50-degree incline making it a prime destination for motorsports enthusiasts.