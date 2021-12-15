UrduPoint.com

Region’s Most Powerful Four-wheel Drivers Gather Tomorrow In Al Dhafra For Liwa Tal Moreeb Festival

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 04:00 PM

Region’s most powerful four-wheel drivers gather tomorrow in Al Dhafra for Liwa Tal Moreeb Festival

DHAFRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2021) The region’s most powerful four-wheel drivers will gather tomorrow in Al Dhafra for the two-week Liwa Tal Moreeb Festival.

Running from 16th to 31st December, Liwa Tal Moreeb festival attracts the region’s most powerful four-wheel drives and bikers to face exciting challenges including cars drag race, bikes race, motocross track challenge, camel race, horse race, classic cars competition and Moreeb track for freestyle drifting.

A total of 100 drivers will compete in the two-day freestyle drifting.

This festival offers a celebration of UAE heritage with competitions and activities including bike riding and camping in the desert of Moreeb Dune.

The highlight feature of the festival is the adventurous race to the top of one of the world’s highest sand hills.

Organisers provide visitors and participants attending the festival and races with all facilities and services to make camping and accommodations in the Moreeb Dune a unique and extraordinary experience.

Situated in Abu Dhabi’s majestic Al Dhafra region, Tel Moreeb is considered by many to be the world's tallest sand dune, at over 300 metres high, with its 50-degree incline making it a prime destination for motorsports enthusiasts.

Related Topics

World UAE Abu Dhabi December All From Top Race

Recent Stories

Stay protected with Huawei’s newest Wi-Fi 6 home ..

Stay protected with Huawei’s newest Wi-Fi 6 home router, HUAWEI WiFi AX2

8 minutes ago
 Wasim, Afridi react to trouble to fans queued outs ..

Wasim, Afridi react to trouble to fans queued outside Karachi stadium

18 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed Maritime Festival to kick off in ..

Mansour bin Zayed Maritime Festival to kick off in Al Sila on Thursday

20 minutes ago
 UAE announces 148 new COVID-19 cases, 92 recoverie ..

UAE announces 148 new COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries, no deaths in last 24 hours

20 minutes ago
 4 die, 370 more test positive for coronavirus in l ..

4 die, 370 more test positive for coronavirus in last 24 hrs

15 minutes ago
 German court hands life term to Russian for killin ..

German court hands life term to Russian for killing exiled Chechen

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.