UrduPoint.com

Registering Emirati Employees In Private Sector On Pension, Social Security Systems ‘mandatory’ For Companies: MoHRE

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2023 | 02:45 PM

Registering Emirati employees in private sector on pension, social security systems ‘mandatory’ for companies: MoHRE

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2023) The registration of Emirati employees working in the private sector in the UAE’s pension and social security systems is a precondition to obtain support from the Nafis programme, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) said.

“It is the responsibility of the private sector companies to register Emirati employees in the pension and social security systems in the country within one month from the date of work permit issuance,” MoHRE explained in a statement today.

Failing to register Emirati employees in the pension and social security systems would result in fines and penalties on non-compliant companies, based on relevant decisions, law and legislations.

The Ministry added, “The UAE government launched the Nafis programme as a step to enhance the competitiveness of national cadres to work in private sector companies. One of the most important goals of Nafis is to provide Emiratis with the necessary expertise and skills to join jobs and create professional and academic paths that would guarantee promising opportunities for them in the future.

MoHRE reiterated that it is “mandatory” for companies to register their Emirati employees in the pension and social security systems. This would ensure the provision of Nafis support to employees and guarantee the rights of both parties.”

“Failing to register Emirati employees does not exempt the employer in the future from registering them with retrospective effect and paying penalties for each day's delay,” the ministry asserted.

The registration is the employer’s responsibility, however, it is also the responsibility of the Emirati employees to ensure that they are registered on the system and contributions are paid on their behalf, based on real wages.

“Any breach or manipulation in the payment of contributions would decrease the value of the employee’s insurance benefits upon retirement, and this also makes the employers liable to penal action.”

MOHRE explained that if the work permit of an Emirati employee is cancelled, the employer must coordinate with the concerned pension and social security authority on the employee’s end-of-service benefits and service merging.

Related Topics

UAE From Government Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

UAE President&#039;s US$50 ml additional aid to Sy ..

UAE President&#039;s US$50 ml additional aid to Syria boosts humanitarian effort ..

1 hour ago
 https://www.pakistanpoint.com/en/story/1643849/rea ..

Https://www.pakistanpoint.com/en/story/1643849/realme-confirms-to-launch-its-spe ..

2 hours ago
 realme Confirms to launch its Speed Flagship realm ..

Realme Confirms to launch its Speed Flagship realme GT3 during MWC on February 2 ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with New Zealand, offers ..

UAE stands in solidarity with New Zealand, offers condolences over victims of cy ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.