Registration concludes for 3rd Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2024 | 11:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2024) The Organising Committee of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award announced today the conclusion of registration for the third edition of the award.
Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), the award continues to uphold its reputation for promoting excellence in the agricultural sector.
The committee noted that the third edition has garnered significant interest from farmers and livestock breeders keen to participate and highlight the quality of their products. The award has firmly established itself as the leading benchmark for quality and innovation in the agricultural sector at the national level.
This year’s edition attracted an impressive 451 submissions across its diverse categories. These are structured into four main categories encompassing 13 subcategories, with cash prizes totalling AED5.
3 million awarded to winners.
The award aims to stimulate the agricultural sector, both plant and animal, and encourage distinguished farmers who pay special attention to their farms, in addition to highlighting ADAFSA’s efforts in developing and sustaining the sector.
It seeks to strengthening the food security system, contributing to the food security system by achieving agricultural sustainability and biosecurity on the farms of the United Arab Emirates. This is in addition to rewarding distinguished productive families, honoring distinguished farmers, livestock breeders, and productive families and rewarding them in ways that ensure the sustainability of the sector.”
The award follows modern agricultural systems, motivating farmers and breeders to adopt best practices and follow modern agricultural systems and promoting the spirit of positive competition between farmers and livestock breeders to support food security.
