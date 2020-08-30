Registration deadline for Ma’an third Social Incubator extended to 12th September

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2020) The Authority of Social Contribution, Ma’an, is urging all social entrepreneurs in the UAE and wider MENA region to complete the online application to the third cycle of the Ma’an Social Incubator, as the Authority announces an extension for registrations until 12th September.

Even with the extra allotted time, teams wishing to take part in the programme that will encourage innovative solutions to enhance the cohesiveness and unity of families in Abu Dhabi are advised to apply online as soon as possible.

Identified by the Department of Community Development, Abu Dhabi, family cohesion is one of the most pressing challenges facing society due to ever-increasing divorce rates and other factors. The teams shortlisted for the Social Incubator programme will aim to strengthen the interactions and create stronger emotional bonding between parents, children, relatives, the elderly and couples across the Emirate and highlight the importance of family values.

As part of the programme, Ma’an will shortlist and support 10 winning social start-ups, who will then undergo a 90 day training programme and develop their innovative and original ideas into business ventures that will make families more cohesive.

Ma’an will invest more than AED 2 million in total in this cycle with the successful applicants also having access to milestone-based funding, mentorship, office space, business expertise and investors.

This cohort is the third cycle of the Social Incubator with previous themes focusing on People of Determination and Mental Wellbeing.

The Ma’an Social Incubator was created by the Authority to grow new start-up community-based organisations, non-profit associations and social enterprises for the benefit of people in Abu Dhabi.

With a focus on empowering social innovation and entrepreneurship through competitive incubation cycles, Ma’an aims to encourage talented, enthusiastic, creative and driven social entrepreneurs who can deliver evidence-based social impact.

Applications for this cycle are now open until 12th September with shortlisted teams invited to pitch to a judging panel later in the month. The 10 winning teams will then be selected and undergo the programme in the same month before graduating at the end of the year.

To apply, please visit https://platform.younoodle.com/competition/maan_2020 Applicants must be based in the UAE, GCC or the middle East and North Africa region. Each team will be eligible to receive milestone funding, released at key milestones, as well as a monthly stipend. Applicants must be 18 and above, living in the UAE, or willing to relocate to Abu Dhabi.