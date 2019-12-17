Registration for 2020 NAS Sports Tournament opens

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2019) The organising committee of the 2020 Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament has announced the opening of registration for the NAS Futsal and NAS Volleyball qualifying tournament.

Organised by Dubai Sports Council, DSC, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament is the biggest event of its kind in terms of participation and prize money.

It is held every year in the Holy Month of Ramadan since 2013 and close to 30,000 athletes have taken part in the competition over the past seven years. Last year, more than 6,500 athletes took part in the Tournament, which was held under the slogan ‘Limitless Abilities’ and saw competition in 13 different sports, including cricket and snowboarding for the first time.

NAS Futsal and NAS Volleyball, however, remain the biggest draw and registration for the qualifying tournament of those two events begins on 18th December 2019, on NAS Sports Tournament’s official website. The registration of teams is open until 25th January 2020, while the teams will have time until 1st February 2020, to register their players.

The qualifying tournament is scheduled to start from 27th February at Al Manara Indoor Sports Hall in Umm Suqeim.

Teams interested in participating in the futsal qualifiers need to first decide on a name and then pick a manager, who needs to open an account for his team under that name on nasst.ae. In case they want to participate in the name of a government entity or company, they will have to provide a letter from the organisation’s relevant department approving their participation in the NAS Sports Tournament.

The technical regulations of the futsal qualifiers stipulate teams can register not more than 16 players and not less than 10 for the qualifiers, and no more than three of those players can be foreigners.

All the required forms for the futsal player registration are available on the tournament’s official website.

The process of registration for the volleyball team is the same as futsal.

Teams taking part in the volleyball qualifiers can register a maximum of 14 players and a minimum of 10. All the players need to aged 18 and above.