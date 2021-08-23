Registration for 9th Pan Arab Human Genetics Conference opens

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2021) The Centre for Arab Genomic Studies (CAGS), a division of the Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences, has announced the opening of registrations for the 9th Pan Arab Human Genetics Conference (PAHGC), to be held virtually from 8th to 9th December, 2021.

Talking about the scientific content of the conference, Dr. Mahmoud Taleb Al Ali, Director of CAGS and the Chairperson of the Scientific Committee of the conference, said that the theme of the conference is "Challenges and Opportunities for Genomics in the Arab World", and the main topics to be discussed in the conference include big data genomics in Arabs, new insights into the rare disease, genomics and society, and the genomics of infection and immunity.

"We have selected as speakers, a group of leading researchers and scientists from all over the world specialising in each of these areas, such as Dr. Khaled Fakhro and Prof. Dr. Evan Eichler from the University of Washington," he added.

Dr. Al Ali stated, "For the first time since the inception of the conference series, we are hosting a completely virtual and free-to-register conference. Not only does this allow us to conduct a safe event, but it will also enable delegates from outside the UAE to take part in the meeting without any hindrance. Networking and communication between delegates have always been our priority, and we have tried our best to ensure that the quality of networking stays the same as in a physical conference."

The conference will showcase the milestones and advances on genomics achieved by pioneering countries like the UAE, which has adopted an innovative health strategy highly focused on genomics and artificial intelligence.

The conference will also provide a platform to discuss challenges faced by developing Arab countries, which could greatly benefit from collaborations with and support from countries such as the UAE and KSA, which have established their genome projects.