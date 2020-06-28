Registration for first virtual international table tennis tournament in Middle East to begin tomorrow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2020) The UAE Table Tennis Association has announced that registration for the first virtual international table tennis tournament in the middle East will begin tomorrow, which will be held remotely through a simulation system.

Ahmed Al Bahr, Assistant Secretary of the Association and Head of the Technical Committee of the Asian and West Asian Table Tennis Associations, said this is good for table tennis fans around the country, as players return to practice according to specific precautionary measures adopted by sports councils, noting that the tournament will be a key milestone in the resumption of sporting activities.

In his exclusive statement to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, Al Bahr stressed that the tournament will start on 10th July, 2020, explaining that the registration process will be available on the association’s website on Monday, and anyone from any country can register.

He also pointed out that the association will announce the tournament’s prizes on its website, adding that registration will close as soon as 64 players have registered, even if this occurs before 5th July, 2020, which is the deadline for registration.