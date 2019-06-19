Registration for Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for Scientific Distinguishment opens until August 30

The Mohammed bin Rashid Academy of Scientists announced that registration for the third edition of the Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for Scientific Distinguishment has opened and will take place until 30th August via the website: medal.mbras.

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2019) The Mohammed bin Rashid academy of Scientists announced that registration for the third edition of the Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for Scientific Distinguishment has opened and will take place until 30th August via the website: medal.mbras.ae.

Launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the initiative is considered one of the most prestigious national accolades honouring outstanding scientific achievements and contributions.

"The UAE is keen to recognise all efforts leading to a positive impact on humanity, and accomplished scientists and researchers are the key pillars for prosperous communities," said Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences and Chair of the Emirates Scientists Council. "This medal aims to highlight the remarkable achievements of scientists, who have channeled their scientific knowledge towered providing innovative solutions or helped in the furtherment of scientific knowledge with the aim to achieve sustainable development and create a competitive knowledge-based economy."

"The competency and efficiency of the scientific community and its researchers are a clear indicator of the quality of life and the living standards in any given country. Therefore, ensuring that the UAE’s scientists and researchers are empowered and supported toward addressing our national challenges as well as achieving prosperity for the UAE, the region, and the world is a pursuit the UAE government holds at a high priority. Hence, the UAE leadership has always sought to highlight the valuable role of the scientific community and promoted achieving scientists as role models for future generations," Al Amiri continued.

For his part, Ali Mohammad bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Chairman of Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, FAIC, said, "The UAE has become an attractive destination for scientists, intellectuals and innovators, thanks to the wise leadership’s vision and its full-fledged support to all efforts that further promote progress and prosperity in the country. The recently launched Golden Card scheme for permanent residency is a positive initiative and a step forward in supporting and promoting the national economy and the country’s competitiveness."

The UAE is aiming to achieve its aspirations and ambitions through attracting bright minds and scientific talents, Al Shamsi added.

"The golden residency permanent for the winners of the Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for Scientific Distinguishment will enhance the UAE’s stature as an attractive and stimulating environment for scientific research. It will also foster the leading position of the UAE as a chosen destination for scientists, intellectuals, and innovators seeking streamlined procedures, seamless mobility, and stability for them and their families in a way that fulfills their aspirations and ambitions," he stated.

The evaluation process consists of two stages, the first includes an international judging panel comprised of leading international scientists and experts from the National academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine in the United States which will evaluate the submitted applications who fit the initial criteria.

Following the rigorous evaluation process of applications, eligible candidates will move to the second stage where they will be called in for a personal interview with Emirates Science Council members. The list of finalists will be announced in December 2019 and as part of this year’s new edition of the Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for Scientific Distinguishment, winners will also be awarded the Golden Card for permanent residency in the UAE.

Throughout the different stages of the selection process, the candidates’ applications will be reviewed and evaluated against a set of key criteria to ensure the selection of the scientist with most outstanding contributions. First, through their body of work the candidates must have made an impact in their respective fields of specialisation, this will be measured by the quality of publications and patents presented by the applicant.

In addition, the candidates must be active members of their local scientific community and have showcased a recognisable commitment to the development of young scientists’ and researchers’ capabilities. Furthermore, their research must have a positive impact on the UAE, and be in line with the country’s vision and scientific priorities. Finally, the candidates must be an expert and a reference in the scientific field regionally and/or recognised by his peers in the science field.

Selected winners will be awarded the medal during the Mohammed bin Rashid Academy of Scientists’ annual meeting next year.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for Scientific Distinguishmnet attracted in its first and second editions more than 150 applications from different nationalities. It featured a wide array of scientific research in various disciplines, including medicine; engineering; biology and genetics; earth sciences; psychiatry; materials science; physics; robotics; neuroscience; water technology; nanomaterials among others.

This year's edition of the award will continue to recognise and cultivating scientific talent in the UAE by providing scientists and researchers with the opportunity to demonstrate their support to the UAE's economic development process and leverage advanced sciences in the service of humanity.

The list of distinguished scientists and researchers recognised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for Scientific Distinguishmnet in the first two editions included: Dr. Saeed Al Khazraji from the UAE; Dr. Hassan Arafat from Jordan; Dr. Ali Al Mansouri from the UAE and Dr. Lahaz Al Ghazali, Professor of Medical Genetics from Iraq. The winners were recognised for their contributions to the scientific community at both local and international levels.