Registration now open for 11th edition of SIAL Middle East

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2021) The registration for the 11th edition of SIAL middle East 2021 (SIAL ME) is now open. SIAL ME will return to Abu Dhabi from 7th to 9th December 2021.

Organised and hosted by Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC), the event will be held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA).

The event is one of the Middle East’s largest food, beverage, and hospitality events. The Abu Dhabi International Date Palm Exhibition (ADDPE) will also be back this year running alongside the SIAL ME.

The event will see local, regional and international entities highlight the latest innovations, technologies, global food security and future global trends in the food, beverage and hospitality industry.

SIAL ME’s supports the food and beverage sector in Abu Dhabi and focuses on the main elements of the industry; HORECA, food security, the date palm and coffee. Abu Dhabi’s food and beverage industry is currently seeing strong growth and this will be the first event for the F&B industry in the capital after the current circumstances facing the world.

This year’s edition of the event will see new features, new country pavilions along new trends in cooking at the Abu Dhabi World Gourmet Show.

The event will have five features: The Hosted buyers programme, the Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition, UAE National Coffee Championships, SIAL Innovation and the inaugural World Gourmet Show - Abu Dhabi.