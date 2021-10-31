UrduPoint.com

Registration Now Open For 11th Edition Of SIAL Middle East

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 11:45 AM

Registration now open for 11th edition of SIAL Middle East

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2021) The registration for the 11th edition of SIAL middle East 2021 (SIAL ME) is now open. SIAL ME will return to Abu Dhabi from 7th to 9th December 2021.

Organised and hosted by Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC), the event will be held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA).

The event is one of the Middle East’s largest food, beverage, and hospitality events. The Abu Dhabi International Date Palm Exhibition (ADDPE) will also be back this year running alongside the SIAL ME.

The event will see local, regional and international entities highlight the latest innovations, technologies, global food security and future global trends in the food, beverage and hospitality industry.

SIAL ME’s supports the food and beverage sector in Abu Dhabi and focuses on the main elements of the industry; HORECA, food security, the date palm and coffee. Abu Dhabi’s food and beverage industry is currently seeing strong growth and this will be the first event for the F&B industry in the capital after the current circumstances facing the world.

This year’s edition of the event will see new features, new country pavilions along new trends in cooking at the Abu Dhabi World Gourmet Show.

The event will have five features: The Hosted buyers programme, the Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition, UAE National Coffee Championships, SIAL Innovation and the inaugural World Gourmet Show - Abu Dhabi.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Agriculture UAE Company Abu Dhabi Middle East December Event From Industry

Recent Stories

UAE Press: COP26, the future starts now

UAE Press: COP26, the future starts now

1 hour ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 246.45 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 246.45 million

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 31st October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 31st October 2021

4 hours ago
 UAE advance to AFC U-23 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022 ..

UAE advance to AFC U-23 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022 Finals with victory over Oman

10 hours ago
 Memorable closing of Aqdar World Summit at Expo 20 ..

Memorable closing of Aqdar World Summit at Expo 2020 Dubai

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.