Registration now open for UMEX and SimTEX 2022

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2021) The Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Company has announced that registration is now open to local and international exhibitors, members of the media and visitors to the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX 2022) and the Simulation Training Exhibition (SimTEX 2022).

Organised by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense, the two exhibitions and their accompanying conference will take place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from 21-23 February, 2022.

UMEX and SimTEX are considered the only events in the region dedicated to unmanned systems, simulation, training, AI, robotics, and mixed-use systems in the defense and civilian sectors. The two exhibitions are of strategic importance on the Calendar of events organised by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Company.

The events will build on the success of the previous Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference and ADNEC is preparing to welcome an impressive edition of UMEX in 2022, with a broader scope. The upcoming edition will include a stronger focus on Simulation and Training Exhibition (SIMTEX), reflecting the sustained growth in investment by the UAE and the world.

The two exhibitions attract a group of experts, decision-makers, senior officials and academics, as well as major international companies and regional and global partners from the public and private sectors.

The aim of the event is to discuss and review the latest global technologies and advanced solutions to confront security challenges, in addition to the latest innovations in the business sectors that are witnessing rapid changes and developments on the regional and global levels.