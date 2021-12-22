UrduPoint.com

Registration Now Open For UMEX And SimTEX 2022

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 02:45 PM

Registration now open for UMEX and SimTEX 2022

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2021) The Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Company has announced that registration is now open to local and international exhibitors, members of the media and visitors to the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX 2022) and the Simulation Training Exhibition (SimTEX 2022).

Organised by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense, the two exhibitions and their accompanying conference will take place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from 21-23 February, 2022.

UMEX and SimTEX are considered the only events in the region dedicated to unmanned systems, simulation, training, AI, robotics, and mixed-use systems in the defense and civilian sectors. The two exhibitions are of strategic importance on the Calendar of events organised by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Company.

The events will build on the success of the previous Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference and ADNEC is preparing to welcome an impressive edition of UMEX in 2022, with a broader scope. The upcoming edition will include a stronger focus on Simulation and Training Exhibition (SIMTEX), reflecting the sustained growth in investment by the UAE and the world.

The two exhibitions attract a group of experts, decision-makers, senior officials and academics, as well as major international companies and regional and global partners from the public and private sectors.

The aim of the event is to discuss and review the latest global technologies and advanced solutions to confront security challenges, in addition to the latest innovations in the business sectors that are witnessing rapid changes and developments on the regional and global levels.

Related Topics

World Business UAE Company Abu Dhabi February Media Event From

Recent Stories

Power generation increasing but nothing is done to ..

Power generation increasing but nothing is done to increase power consumption: M ..

19 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler offers condolences on death of Saudi Pri ..

UAQ Ruler offers condolences on death of Saudi Prince

21 minutes ago
 Dutch Prosecutor Demands Longer Sentences for Defe ..

Dutch Prosecutor Demands Longer Sentences for Defendants in MH17 Case

6 minutes ago
 Road accident claims life of a man in sargodha

Road accident claims life of a man in sargodha

6 minutes ago
 Fake medicines recovered in peshawar

Fake medicines recovered in peshawar

6 minutes ago
 Libya vote 'impossible' Friday: parliament committ ..

Libya vote 'impossible' Friday: parliament committee

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.