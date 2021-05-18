Registration open for 14th Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2021) Under the directives of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Chairman of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation board of Trustees, the Award’s General Secretariat today announced the opening of registration for the award’s Fourteenth Session, 2022.

Between 18th May and 31st December, 2021, the award's General Secretariat will be accepting applications from researchers, producers, farmers, and academics specialising in date palm cultivation, and agricultural innovation, from around the world through its website www.kiaai.ae.

This was stated after the virtual press conference held via ZOOM, featuring Dr. Abdelouahhab Zaid, the award’s Secretary-General; Dr. Helal Humaid Saed Al Kaabi, Member of the award’s Board of Trustees, Chairman of the Administrative and Financial Committee; several international organisations' representatives; interested candidates; and many regional and international media representatives.

Dr. Zaid also highlighted the significant increase in the number of participants and the award’s great success throughout the past 14 years, due to the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the award’s patron, the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the support of H.

H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and the continuous follow-up of Sheikh Nahyan.

Dr. Al Kaabi indicated that the total number of participants for the award since its launch, reached 1,648 candidates, representing 56 countries. The number of participants from the Arab countries reached 1,310, representing 79.5 percent, 120 candidates from the UAE, representing 7.3 percent, and 218 candidates from across the world, representing 13.2 percent.

The number of award winners since its inception reached 80, of which 44 are from Arab countries, representing 55 percent; 20 winners from the UAE, representing 25 percent; and 16 winners from across the world, representing 20 percent. A total number of 54 prominent personalities and national, regional, and international organisations were honoured, including 24 personalities from Arab countries, representing 44.4 percent; 23 from the UAE, representing 42.6 percent; and seven from across the world, representing 13 percent.

Winners will be announced in mid-February, 2022, and the awards ceremony will be held in mid-March, 2022.