Registration Open For Women’s Economic Empowerment Global Summit 2019

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 04:00 PM

Registration open for Women’s Economic Empowerment Global Summit 2019

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2019) The second edition of the Women’s Economic Empowerment Global Summit, WEEGS, set to take place on 10th and 11th December, 2019, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of NAMA Women Advancement Establishment, NAMA, is now open for registration.

The international summit, which will take place at the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre in Sharjah is being organised by NAMA in collaboration with UN Women under the theme, "Drivers of Change". Individuals and entities working in the field of women’s empowerment and/or those passionate about contributing to the ongoing global dialogue on effectively promoting women’s economic inclusion across the market sectors, boosting social justice and an environment that fully supports gender equity, are invited to attend by registering online at https://weegsummit.com/register/.

The two-day summit will also feature a series of interactive workshops, which will benefit students, professionals and other members of the community who wish to enhance their knowledge and skills and learn more about how women can play bigger roles in the economy.

The summit will bring together leading international experts, thought leaders, gender equity advocates, governmental, non-governmental and private sector entities and academics, who can influence global policies, inform grassroots actions, boost women's career prospects in all fields and advocate the formation of inclusive work ecosystems.

The summit’s theme is inspired by the challenges women face at the workplace globally and is dedicated to individuals and entities who have been passionately leading the cause of women’s empowerment in their respective fields, both locally and internationally.

Continuing the tradition of the WEEGS in leading action- and result-oriented discussions to boost women's career prospects and shape truly inclusive work ecosystems for them, the four discussion pillars chosen for this edition of the summit are gender-responsive procurement, women’s participation in value chains, Women’s Empowerment Principles, and women’s access to finance.

Reem BinKaram, Director of NAMA, said, "Through the upcoming edition of the WEEGS, we are keen on developing a sustainable empowerment framework that advances women locally, regionally and internationally, offering them a fair and equal chance to contribute to global economic growth and continued societal progress."

