UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Registration Opens For 6th Sharjah Women’s Sports Cup

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 39 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 11:45 PM

Registration opens for 6th Sharjah Women’s Sports Cup

Sharjah Women’s Sports, SWS, has opened registration for the sixth edition of the Sharjah Women’s Sports Cup, SWSC, which is set to begin on 30th October, 2019 at Sharjah Ladies Club beach.

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2019) Sharjah Women’s Sports, SWS, has opened registration for the sixth edition of the Sharjah Women’s Sports Cup, SWSC, which is set to begin on 30th October, 2019 at Sharjah Ladies Club beach.

The sporting event will bring together female employees from Sharjah’s government and private sector entities to compete in three games – beach volleyball, 3x3 beach basketball and table tennis. Winners will receive trophies, medals and Certificates of Appreciation.

SWS is organising this event to encourage the participation of professional women in sporting activities and raise their awareness on the benefits of a healthy and active lifestyle.

Nada Askar Al Naqbi, Director-General of SWS, called on working women to seize this opportunity to put their athleticism to the test and hone their sporting talents conducted in the spirit of healthy competition in a fun-filled setting.

The competitions have been designed to cater all levels of skill and capability of participants and gives professional women the opportunity to achieve success outside of the workplace, in addition to encouraging the adoption of a healthy regimen, she said.

Through the various sports competitions and tournaments organised by SWS, the Sharjah entity seeks to nurture a culture of love for sports and raise community awareness on its importance by providing a stimulating sporting environment.

Female professionals can register for the competition by emailing awatif.a@slc.ae or calling on 056/8282790 or 06/5067852.

Related Topics

Tennis Sports Sharjah October Women 2019 Event All From Government Love

Recent Stories

Fintech Abu Dhabi Festival kicks off with investor ..

9 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai an opportunity for region to make ..

24 minutes ago

UAE beat Hong Kong, topping Group B table in T20 c ..

24 minutes ago

EPA networks with publishers from Latin America an ..

39 minutes ago

World's loudest bird sings heart out in pursuit of ..

23 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives ICA team

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.