UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Registration Opens For ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2020

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 09:45 PM

Registration opens for ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2020) Registration opened on Sunday for the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2020 officially, which is set to take place on Friday, 11th December, 2020.

In celebration of the launch of the third edition, participants who sign up within 42 hours before 11:59 pm on the 3rd of February can avail a 42 percent discount on the full 42 km marathon, relay race, and 10 km race.

In addition to the previous variety of race categories, including the 42 km and 10 km races, and 5 km and 2.5 km fun runs, a new relay format is being rolled out this year to allow teams of two to participate together. The new relay race will have a split of 25 km and 17 km between the two runners, combining to complete the full marathon.

Aref Al Awani, General-Secretary of Abu Dhabi sports Council, said, "The ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon has quickly developed a strong reputation as a world-class sporting event and we anticipate even further growth in its third year.

Every year, we adapt our race to cater to all the community needs, and so this year we have introduced the relay race to add even more excitement to our race and allow team collaboration."

Omar Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Executive Office Director of ADNOC, said, "We are proud to once again support the Abu Dhabi Marathon as the headline sponsor. The first two editions of the ADNOC Abu Dhabi marathon were tremendous successes, bringing a global sporting spotlight on the capital, as well as fostering a real festival atmosphere in the heart of the city. I am sure that the third instalment will generate even greater energy within the local community as the country approaches its Golden Jubilee."

More than 16,500 runners from 141 countries around the world had joined the 2019 race, and ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon has grown significantly in popularity at both the local and international levels since then.

Related Topics

World Sports Abu Dhabi Marathon Split February December Sunday 2019 2020 Gold Event All From Race

Recent Stories

Registration opens for ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 20 ..

5 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Media Company launches Majid Universe Ev ..

20 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Media Company launches Majid Universe Ev ..

20 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Mauritania attend ..

35 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Mauritania attend ..

35 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash highlights deep relations between UAE ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.