Registration opens for ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2020) Registration opened on Sunday for the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2020 officially, which is set to take place on Friday, 11th December, 2020.

In celebration of the launch of the third edition, participants who sign up within 42 hours before 11:59 pm on the 3rd of February can avail a 42 percent discount on the full 42 km marathon, relay race, and 10 km race.

In addition to the previous variety of race categories, including the 42 km and 10 km races, and 5 km and 2.5 km fun runs, a new relay format is being rolled out this year to allow teams of two to participate together. The new relay race will have a split of 25 km and 17 km between the two runners, combining to complete the full marathon.

Aref Al Awani, General-Secretary of Abu Dhabi sports Council, said, "The ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon has quickly developed a strong reputation as a world-class sporting event and we anticipate even further growth in its third year.

Every year, we adapt our race to cater to all the community needs, and so this year we have introduced the relay race to add even more excitement to our race and allow team collaboration."

Omar Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Executive Office Director of ADNOC, said, "We are proud to once again support the Abu Dhabi Marathon as the headline sponsor. The first two editions of the ADNOC Abu Dhabi marathon were tremendous successes, bringing a global sporting spotlight on the capital, as well as fostering a real festival atmosphere in the heart of the city. I am sure that the third instalment will generate even greater energy within the local community as the country approaches its Golden Jubilee."

More than 16,500 runners from 141 countries around the world had joined the 2019 race, and ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon has grown significantly in popularity at both the local and international levels since then.