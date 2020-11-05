UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Registration Opens For Cultural Foundation’s Art Residency

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 05:45 PM

Registration opens for Cultural Foundation’s Art Residency

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2020) The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, has announced it opened registrations for the third edition of the Art Residency programme at Cultural Foundation. Applications for the respected programme are open until 15th November for all Emirati and resident artists in the UAE.

The six-month residency at one of Abu Dhabi’s most iconic cultural institutions provides professional artists with a platform to hone their art practice, providing dedicated studio space and specialised training resources.

The residency will also provide opportunities to produce and exhibit works within the Cultural Foundation, strengthening the artists’ profile in the local and international art scene.

Ten artists will be selected for the residency by a specialised committee. Artists accepted into the programme will complete their residency either from 25th January 2021 to 20th June 2021, or from 25th June 2021 to 20th January 2022.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi January June November All From

Recent Stories

Russia Special Force' contingent arrives in Pakist ..

10 minutes ago

Central Bank emphasises impact of Mohamed bin Zaye ..

20 minutes ago

Dr. Amir Liaqat, his wife Syeda Tuba Amir test pos ..

34 minutes ago

UVAS arranged Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference, cr ..

36 minutes ago

Schwartzman one win from Tour Finals debut

24 minutes ago

Two more Indians repatriated after release, IHC to ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.