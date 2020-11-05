Registration opens for Cultural Foundation’s Art Residency

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2020) The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, has announced it opened registrations for the third edition of the Art Residency programme at Cultural Foundation. Applications for the respected programme are open until 15th November for all Emirati and resident artists in the UAE.

The six-month residency at one of Abu Dhabi’s most iconic cultural institutions provides professional artists with a platform to hone their art practice, providing dedicated studio space and specialised training resources.

The residency will also provide opportunities to produce and exhibit works within the Cultural Foundation, strengthening the artists’ profile in the local and international art scene.

Ten artists will be selected for the residency by a specialised committee. Artists accepted into the programme will complete their residency either from 25th January 2021 to 20th June 2021, or from 25th June 2021 to 20th January 2022.