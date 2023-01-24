UrduPoint.com

Registration Opens For Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Registration opens for Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2023) Seatrade Maritime Logistics middle East (SMLME) has announced the opening of registration for its 2023 edition, which will take place from 16th-18th May at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the leading maritime and logistics event will bring together industry leaders, experts, and decision-makers from across the region to share ideas aimed at driving innovation and progress in the sector.

Prompted by recent fluctuations in the global supply chain due to unprecedented challenges, the event has expanded its scope to include maritime logistics as part of its focus, thus serving as a bridge between the two vital industries dedicated to maintaining the flow of trade around the world.

The conference and exhibition provide a unique opportunity for attendees to learn about the latest industry trends and developments, gain insights from leading experts in the field, network with peers, and strike valuable business deals.

A comprehensive programme of keynote speeches, panel discussions, and technical sessions will cover a wide range of topics relevant to the maritime and logistics sectors, and throw light on opportunities for innovation and growth.

Hessa Al Malek, Advisor to the Minister for Maritime Transport Affairs, MOEI UAE, said, “UAE is home to 20 ports, and there are over 27,000 maritime companies in the country, working along the lines of our national policy to continually improve their performance through technology and best practices. SMLME will play a vital role in the further development of these organisations and ports as it serves as a reservoir of ideas for the industry, and provides an integrated knowledge base for industry leaders, experts, and decision-makers.”

Chris Morley, Group Director, Seatrade Maritime, emphasised, "We are very optimistic regarding the success of the 2023 edition of the event, particularly because of our added focus on the logistics sector and countless examples of feedback from customers who are keen to re-connect and grow business.”

Related Topics

World Technology Business UAE Dubai Progress Middle East May Event From Industry Share Best

Recent Stories

PM to launch Youth Business, Agricultural Loan Sch ..

PM to launch Youth Business, Agricultural Loan Schemes

8 minutes ago
 Khawla Art and Culture hosts 12 art exhibitions in ..

Khawla Art and Culture hosts 12 art exhibitions in 2022

46 minutes ago
 Babar Azam appointed as captain of ICC ODI team of ..

Babar Azam appointed as captain of ICC ODI team of 2022

1 hour ago
 Australia beat Pakistan in first match of three-ma ..

Australia beat Pakistan in first match of three-match T20I series

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Mohamme ..

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Mohammed Ahmed Al Ansari

2 hours ago
 President issues resolution to appoint members of ..

President issues resolution to appoint members of Abu Dhabi Executive Council

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.