Registration opens for second DXB Snow Run

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2021) Following the huge success of the first DXB Snow Run, Dubai Sports Council and Majid Al Futtaim are back promising more thrills and chills when the second edition of the novel run takes place on the slopes of Ski Dubai at the Mall of the Emirates, in -4C, on September 17.

Registration for the 2nd DXB Snow Run is open now, and men and women of all nationalities – Emiratis, expatriates as well as tourists – aged 16 and above can participate. This year, the organisers have added a second 5km category to the original 3km Run, thus doubling the fun, and those interested can register through the official website of Dubai Sports Council, www.dubaisc.ae or the PremierOnline website (https://www.premieronline.com/event/dxb_snow_run_5567).

The inaugural DXB Snow Run, organised as part of Dubai Sports Council and Ski Dubai’s ‘DXB Snow Week’, attracted participants from 46 different nations, with a big number of them being Emiratis and tourists, and Buti Al Nuaimi of the UAE topped the timesheet in the men’s category, while Pia Hansske of Germany was fastest among the ladies.

The 2020 DXB Snow Run was the first such event to be staged in this part of the world, and most certainly, it was the world’s first snow running competition to take place in the summer, and that too in a desert.

Organised in the early weeks of the reopening of Dubai’s sports sector last summer, the 2020 DXB Snow Run took place with an all-encompassing sanitisation and physical distancing plan in place, alongside other precautionary measures.

To ensure guests can enjoy a comfortable experience with added peace of mind, Ski Dubai is exceeding the recommended health and safety guidelines.

The 2nd DXB Snow Run is being organised under the framework of Dubai Sports Council’s plan to popularise snow sports in Dubai, in cooperation with Ski Dubai, and provide all the necessary means for its growth and development, based on the Council’s desire to create a diverse sports environment, which caters to the needs of every members of Dubai’s community.

Under this framework, Ski Dubai has hosted a number of events recently, including the world’s first indoor edition of Red Bull Jump & Freeze on July 9 this year. It is going to be a busy venue this year with more than 10 events scheduled to take place at the venue, including national and international tournaments like the UAE Alpine Ski Championship, UAE National Ski and Snowboard Freestyle Championship and the 12th edition of Ice Warrior Challenge, which is one of the favourite events of the country’s obstacle-challenge enthusiasts.