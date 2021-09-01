UrduPoint.com

Registration Opens For Second DXB Snow Run

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 09:00 PM

Registration opens for second DXB Snow Run

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2021) Following the huge success of the first DXB Snow Run, Dubai Sports Council and Majid Al Futtaim are back promising more thrills and chills when the second edition of the novel run takes place on the slopes of Ski Dubai at the Mall of the Emirates, in -4C, on September 17.

Registration for the 2nd DXB Snow Run is open now, and men and women of all nationalities – Emiratis, expatriates as well as tourists – aged 16 and above can participate. This year, the organisers have added a second 5km category to the original 3km Run, thus doubling the fun, and those interested can register through the official website of Dubai Sports Council, www.dubaisc.ae or the PremierOnline website (https://www.premieronline.com/event/dxb_snow_run_5567).

The inaugural DXB Snow Run, organised as part of Dubai Sports Council and Ski Dubai’s ‘DXB Snow Week’, attracted participants from 46 different nations, with a big number of them being Emiratis and tourists, and Buti Al Nuaimi of the UAE topped the timesheet in the men’s category, while Pia Hansske of Germany was fastest among the ladies.

The 2020 DXB Snow Run was the first such event to be staged in this part of the world, and most certainly, it was the world’s first snow running competition to take place in the summer, and that too in a desert.

Organised in the early weeks of the reopening of Dubai’s sports sector last summer, the 2020 DXB Snow Run took place with an all-encompassing sanitisation and physical distancing plan in place, alongside other precautionary measures.

To ensure guests can enjoy a comfortable experience with added peace of mind, Ski Dubai is exceeding the recommended health and safety guidelines.

The 2nd DXB Snow Run is being organised under the framework of Dubai Sports Council’s plan to popularise snow sports in Dubai, in cooperation with Ski Dubai, and provide all the necessary means for its growth and development, based on the Council’s desire to create a diverse sports environment, which caters to the needs of every members of Dubai’s community.

Under this framework, Ski Dubai has hosted a number of events recently, including the world’s first indoor edition of Red Bull Jump & Freeze on July 9 this year. It is going to be a busy venue this year with more than 10 events scheduled to take place at the venue, including national and international tournaments like the UAE Alpine Ski Championship, UAE National Ski and Snowboard Freestyle Championship and the 12th edition of Ice Warrior Challenge, which is one of the favourite events of the country’s obstacle-challenge enthusiasts.

Related Topics

World Snow Sports UAE Dubai Germany Alpine July September Women 2020 Event All From

Recent Stories

Armeena Khan annoyed with fake trolls on Twitter

Armeena Khan annoyed with fake trolls on Twitter

1 hour ago
 Salem Khalid Al Qassimi appointed as UAE Permanent ..

Salem Khalid Al Qassimi appointed as UAE Permanent Delegate to UNESCO

1 hour ago
 Shaniera counts down every day to reunite with hus ..

Shaniera counts down every day to reunite with husband

2 hours ago
 ISPR pays tribute to families of martyrs ahead of ..

ISPR pays tribute to families of martyrs ahead of Sept 6

2 hours ago
 Syrian oil spill moves away from northern Cyprus

Syrian oil spill moves away from northern Cyprus

2 hours ago
 Javed Latif should clear his position on PMDA prio ..

Javed Latif should clear his position on PMDA prior to NA body's upcoming meetin ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.