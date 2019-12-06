Registration opens for Sharjah Museums Ambassadors

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2019) Sharjah Museums Authority, SMA, has opened registration for the 11th edition of its annual "Sharjah Museums Ambassadors" programme, which targets pupils aged 15 – 18 years.

Running for ten years straight, the programme has been relaunched with a new brand, content and motto.

Sharjah Museums Ambassadors encourages pupils to better invest in schools’ midterm break, and reflects the authority’s strategy to uphold and develop pupils’ experience in museums and boost their knowledge in matters of outreach and dialogue with museums' visitors.

With its valuable content, it will help promote creative and innovative thinking among the target group of learners, spread museums' culture and highlight their educational role in the community.

The course, part of SMA’s community programmes, will focus on varied topics including the importance of tourism and museums and how both sectors intertwine, the significance of guiding and education through collections.

Designed to produce the next generation of guides at the emirate’s museums, the course will see professionals from SMA’s different museums helping pupils master the basic skills of museum guides including public speaking, engaging audiences and the art of story-telling.

The importance of Sharjah museums as an essential component of the burgeoning tourism sector that represents nearly 9 per cent of the Emirate’s GDP, will also be focused upon during the seven-day programme.

Participants will have the opportunity to tour various Sharjah museums under SMA, including Sharjah Arts Museum, Sharjah Archaeology Museum, Sharjah Maritime Museum, Sharjah Heritage Museum and Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation.

Registration, which targets native Arabic speaking pupils who are also fluent in English, is open until 10th December. The one-week course will commence on 22nd December, and conclude on the 30th of December.