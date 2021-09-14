Registration Opens For UAE Productive Families In 'Al Sanaa-13' Pavilion At Global Village

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2021) The Ministry of Community Development (MoCD) has announced the opening of registration and participation in "Al Sanaa-13" Pavilion for UAE productive families at the Global Village for the new season 2021/2022.

Afra Buhumaid, Director of Productive Families Department at MoCD, revealed the completion of e-connectivity with the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Ministry of Economy and some relevant local government authorities in order to achieve speedy transactions and requirements, enhance access to the best and easiest services for productive Emirati families, promote their commercial and economic objectives and accelerate economic development beginning from the family and within the scope of domestic and micro-businesses.

"Those who are willing to register in "Al Sanaa-13" Pavilion this season, which will start in conjunction with the opening of the Global Village on October 26th, can apply digitally and meet the participation requirements through the ministry's website," she said, adding that the registration steps start from the membership in Al Sanaa, submission of the application digitally, approval of all the conditions and requirements, to the completion of the procedures within 5 working days.

One of the Primary conditions set for Al Sanaa is that the applicant must be a UAE citizen, has a membership card in Al Sanaa for a year or more with exceptions for outstanding projects, full eligibility and not less than 21 years old. As for those who are less than 21, the shop must be registered in the name of the guardian with full commitment to take responsibility.

Afra Buhumaid emphasised that other requirements include that all products must be done by micro-entrepreneurs and not ready-made products that are resold.