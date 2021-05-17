Registrations open for 16th Al Burda Award

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2021) The UAE Ministry of Culture and Youth has announced the opening of registration for the 16th edition of Al Burda Award from 17th May to 17th June, 2021, in the main award categories - decoration, classical and modern calligraphy, Nabati and classical Arabic poetry, and Arabic typography.

The Ministry will receive the nominations of artists and poets from all over the Islamic world through a registration form available on www.burda.ae.

Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Cabinet Member and Minister of Culture and Youth, held an online media briefing, which was attended by artists, poets, and media representatives and discussed the main updates on the Award and its role in strengthening the culture of Islamic arts.

Al Kaabi, said, "The UAE leads many international initiatives aimed at the preservation of Islamic arts as part of its extensive efforts to preserve the cultural heritage of humanity. This springs from our commitment to preserve human creativity and pass its products on to the next generations. The Award has established its presence and preeminent position among prizes focusing on the promotion of Islamic heritage over the past years globally.

"The award is more than just a prize. It is a noble message of principles consistent with the occasion of its launch – the memory of Prophet Mohammed and what it means for mutual tolerance between and coexistence of all civilisations."

Al Kaabi underscored the Award's objective of highlighting the aesthetic finesse of Islamic arts and its contributions to the global cultural scene.

"It will help disseminate the message of Islamic moderation whose central pillars are tolerance and creativity.

The UAE always strove to promote Islamic heritage and arts. It is part of our staunch cultural commitment, especially since the country has now become an incubator and catalyst for a variety of cultural activities," she added.

After receiving nominations for participation, the Ministry will send emails to all applicants specifying the modalities of completing the procedures in terms of the steps required, the criteria for the artworks in each category and other details. The criteria for the four categories are explained on the Award’s website.

The Ministry has determined the number of winners for each category in the current edition. Five winners will be honoured in decoration and traditional calligraphy, four in modern calligraphy and poetry (Nabati and classical form), and one winner and 10 finalists in Arabic typography. One application can apply only in one category.

Arabic typography is the new category added to 16th edition of the Award to support and encourage talented people in this field, integrate Islamic artistic heritage into modern design, and produce Arabic fonts that enhance the link between youth and Islamic heritage, in addition to introducing modern technologies and means to enhance innovation in Arabic typography.

The jury will meet next November to conduct a final evaluation of the participating artworks. All participants will be notified of the results of the Award, which will be announced in parallel with the Burda Festival held in December during Expo 2020 Dubai.