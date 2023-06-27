Registrations open for 2023-24 Zayed Cricket Academy season

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2023) Having closed out another successful season, Zayed Cricket Academy (ZCA) is preparing its 2023-24 campaign which will begin 4th September at Abu Dhabi Cricket & sports Hub (ADCSH) with a 12-week Term 1 programme.

Programme registrations are now open with a 10 percent discounted Eid early-bird offer running until 3rd July. ZCA programmes have also been expanded, with the academy now operating seven days a week.

"We are stepping up our programmes to engage more budding athletes, both girls and boys, in the exciting sport of cricket, from junior levels, while ensuring elite players can progress their talent and ambitions and hopefully go on to represent Team Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s national teams,” explained Matt Boucher, CEO, ADCSH.

"Our Academy members can be assured of world-class coaching and the very best of playing and competition opportunities. ZCA has made significant improvements over the last year and now has a very clear and structured pathway program - for both boys and girls starting from the age of six through to 19. We have fine-tuned our performance pathway to ensure it delivers a community-focused fun-first environment for all.

“We have been extremely encouraged by last year’s success which saw over 250 youngsters, including 25 girls play cricket at ZCA. Our girls programme has been expanded for the coming season with the aim of having a female team represented in the Team Abu Dhabi campaign by the end of next year.”

ZCA is now firmly established as the UAE's premier cricket academy and continues to break new ground for young players in the country. This was highlighted last season with the official launch of ADCSH’s Player Pathway Programme, which provides players in the capital a route from grassroots cricket through to the UAE senior national teams.

Multiple academy players have gone on to represent the UAE in age group cricket. Ethan D'Souza - a 17-year-old who has been at ZCA since he was seven - made his U19 bow earlier this year before graduating to the UAE senior team. Ethan, now a local sporting role model, made his national debut against the West Indies before earning a call-up to the UAE's ICC World Cup Qualifying campaign in Zimbabwe.

ZCA hopefuls start from U6 and progress up to the U19s, while there are adult cricket opportunities beyond with Team Abu Dhabi.