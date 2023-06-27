Open Menu

Registrations Open For 2023-24 Zayed Cricket Academy Season

Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Registrations open for 2023-24 Zayed Cricket Academy season

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2023) Having closed out another successful season, Zayed Cricket Academy (ZCA) is preparing its 2023-24 campaign which will begin 4th September at Abu Dhabi Cricket & sports Hub (ADCSH) with a 12-week Term 1 programme.

Programme registrations are now open with a 10 percent discounted Eid early-bird offer running until 3rd July. ZCA programmes have also been expanded, with the academy now operating seven days a week.

"We are stepping up our programmes to engage more budding athletes, both girls and boys, in the exciting sport of cricket, from junior levels, while ensuring elite players can progress their talent and ambitions and hopefully go on to represent Team Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s national teams,” explained Matt Boucher, CEO, ADCSH.

"Our Academy members can be assured of world-class coaching and the very best of playing and competition opportunities. ZCA has made significant improvements over the last year and now has a very clear and structured pathway program - for both boys and girls starting from the age of six through to 19. We have fine-tuned our performance pathway to ensure it delivers a community-focused fun-first environment for all.

“We have been extremely encouraged by last year’s success which saw over 250 youngsters, including 25 girls play cricket at ZCA. Our girls programme has been expanded for the coming season with the aim of having a female team represented in the Team Abu Dhabi campaign by the end of next year.”

ZCA is now firmly established as the UAE's premier cricket academy and continues to break new ground for young players in the country. This was highlighted last season with the official launch of ADCSH’s Player Pathway Programme, which provides players in the capital a route from grassroots cricket through to the UAE senior national teams.

Multiple academy players have gone on to represent the UAE in age group cricket. Ethan D'Souza - a 17-year-old who has been at ZCA since he was seven - made his U19 bow earlier this year before graduating to the UAE senior team. Ethan, now a local sporting role model, made his national debut against the West Indies before earning a call-up to the UAE's ICC World Cup Qualifying campaign in Zimbabwe.

ZCA hopefuls start from U6 and progress up to the U19s, while there are adult cricket opportunities beyond with Team Abu Dhabi.

Related Topics

Cricket World ICC Sports UAE Abu Dhabi Young Progress Zimbabwe Hub July September All From Best

Recent Stories

World Cup 2023: Pakistan-India clash scheduled for ..

World Cup 2023: Pakistan-India clash scheduled for Oct 15 in Ahmedabad

2 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi&#039;s youth rugby programme announces o ..

Abu Dhabi&#039;s youth rugby programme announces opening registrations for 2023- ..

3 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador visits Dubai Ports facilities in Ca ..

UAE Ambassador visits Dubai Ports facilities in Callao Port, meets Peruvian Mini ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan likely to finalize staff level agreement ..

Pakistan likely to finalize staff level agreement with IMF today

18 minutes ago
 Khawaja Asif admits legal obstacles in prosecuting ..

Khawaja Asif admits legal obstacles in prosecuting civilians in military courts

1 hour ago
 Ajman&#039;s civil defence and police forces extin ..

Ajman&#039;s civil defence and police forces extinguish fire in Ajman One tower

2 hours ago
Khadija Shah approaches LHC for bail in Askari Tow ..

Khadija Shah approaches LHC for bail in Askari Tower attack case

2 hours ago
 realme Narzo 50: The Affordable Gaming Smartphone ..

Realme Narzo 50: The Affordable Gaming Smartphone Taking Pakistan by Storm

2 hours ago
 Another Russian oil tanker arrives in Karachi

Another Russian oil tanker arrives in Karachi

2 hours ago
 US acknowledges Pakistan’s counter-terrorism eff ..

US acknowledges Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts: State dept

2 hours ago
 ‘No civilian under trial in military courts,’ ..

‘No civilian under trial in military courts,’ AGP tells SC

3 hours ago
 Experts call for global collaboration to combat dr ..

Experts call for global collaboration to combat drug trade and promote preventio ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East