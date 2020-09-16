UrduPoint.com
Registrations Open For 5km Al Marmoom Dune Run

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 10:30 PM

Registrations open for 5km Al Marmoom Dune Run

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2020) The Dubai sports Council has announced the opening of registrations for the 5km Al Marmoom Dune Run, which will take place on 13th November, 2020, in the Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve.

Organised under the umbrella of the Dubai Sports Council, Al Marmoom Dune Run is an exciting new addition to Dubai’s sporting Calendar and will see participants challenge themselves on a 5-kilometre, km, course that will take them across dunes and around stunning lakes in the conservation reserve.

One of the first events of its kind, the Dune Run is open to all residents and visitors, aged 15 and above, and they can register in one of four categories – Elite 5km for male and female, and Open 5km for male and female - through Hopasports (https://www.hopasports.com/en/event/al-marmoom-dune-run-2020) and Premier Online (https://www.premieronline.com/event/al_marmoom_dune_run_2020_5352). Participants below 18 years of age, however, must obtain their parent’s or guardian’s consent to enter.

Registration will close on 8th November 2020, at 23:59, or sooner if places sell out.

Speaking about the event, Danil Bornventure, Race Director FittGROUPME, said, "The Al Marmoom Dune Run is a great opportunity for participants to experience the beauty of our desert, and get a taste of our heritage.

"Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve is the largest project of its kind in the world with more than 40 hectares of pristine shrubland, where you can find 204 species of native birds, 158 species of migratory birds and many other endangered species.

You can also spot the Arabian Oryx, Arabian gazelles, sand Gazelles, foxes, and wild cats as well.

"The 3,000 years old Saruq Al Hadid archaeological site - one of the oldest sites in the country dating back to the Iron Age - is also located within the reserve.

"So it is a special place, and an amazing experience, both for the body and the soul, and I am sure every participant in the Al Marmoom Dune Run will vouch for that, come 13th November, 2020. They will return from the Reserve with memories they will cherish for a lifetime."

Participants will receive finisher medals and the top three in each category - male and female - will be awarded trophies.

All registered participants are invited to attend free of charge, four "build up" runs in Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve in the lead up to the event. The practice sessions will take place bi-weekly on Friday mornings and are free of charge. They will take place on 26th September, ­­­­­­­­­­­9th and 23rd October, and 6th November, 2020.

Encouraging participants to take part in the build-up runs, Bornventure added, "These sessions not only prepare runners for desert running, and to get to know the terrain, but also brings together the running community. It is a great opportunity to meet other runners of different levels and share experiences and training tips."

