Registrations open for Al Marmoom Ultramarathon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2020) Organised under the umbrella of Dubai sports Council, in association with Dubai Municipality and FittGROUP, the 50km Al Marmoom Ultramarathon will take place on Friday, 5th March, 2021, in Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve.

The event will also offer two shorter races of 10km and 5km, and all three races will take runners into the desert on hard and soft sand, including across and over sand dunes.

Participants will receive finisher medals and the top three rankings in each category, male and female, will be awarded trophies.

Registration for the event is open now and those interested can visit the official website, https://www.ultramarathon.ae, for further information and registration.