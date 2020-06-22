Registrations open for Dubai Watersports Summer Week

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2020) The Dubai International Marine Club, DIMC, announced the opening of the registration for the Dubai Watersports Summer Week in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council as directed by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Sports Council and the President of the DIMC, in the response to the decision of the national authorities in the emirate to resume sports activities in Dubai.

The registration process for the event will be through the official club website (www.dimc.ae) where entrants can fill up the forms for the selected race and the club will notify them to confirm their participation.

It is expected to be a fun-filled weekend in Dubai Beaches with the participation of the various sectors of society and water sports enthusiasts in line with the government's plan to gradually open all sectors of life in the emirate and complies with instructions issued by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, and related government agencies. The Council has prepared a detailed list of protocols in collaboration with relevant authorities to ensure the safety of everyone involved in these competitions.

The event will be for three consecutive days starting this Thursday until Saturday (25th to 27th June) with the exciting marine’s activities that will attract the water sports enthusiast as well as the public to witness the event in the stunning Dubai beaches.

On Thursday evening, in Al Shurooq Beach in Jumeirah the Motosurf Competition will take place for the first time in Dubai waters. This will be followed by the Hydrofly (Flyboard) competition as they fly up high in the sky with their amazing stunts and is open to all the participants (Beginner or Pro) Friday will see a full day of competition at a different venue. Two of the three scheduled events for the day, the Kayak Fishing and Stand Up paddling, will be held for the first time in Dubai. Kayak Fishing, which is open to all, will be taking place in Dubai waters, while the Stand Up Paddling race is being organised in cooperation with different institutions at Kite Beach. The third event of the day is the Kitesurf (Open to All) in Nessnass Beach.

The third day, 27th June, will see the Modern Sailing competition for Laser 4.7 and Optimist in cooperation with Dubai Offshore Sailing Club. Soon after the activities will be the awards ceremony.