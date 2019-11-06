RegLab is pioneering experiment for country: UAE official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2019) Abdulla bin Touq, Secretary-General of the UAE Cabinet, has asserted that the RegLab is a pioneering experiment for the UAE on a global level in terms of providing a safe and flexible legislation ecosystem that supports utilisation of future technologies.

This came during Touq's participation in a special session on RegLab at the EmTech MENA - Emerging Technologies Conference, organised by MIT Review and the Dubai Future Foundation within the activities of the Dubai Future Week.

Bin Touq pointed out that RegLab aims to provide a set of flexible laws and legislations by working closely with policymakers from Federal and local government authorities as well as the private sector and business leaders to develop legislations governing vital future sectors that impact societies in a positive way, and support UAE’s role as a global incubator of innovations and creative projects in four main areas: mobility, health, 3D printing, and artificial intelligence.

He also praised the cooperation with the Dubai Future Foundation in issuing a set of new and flexible legislation for future technologies to mitigate any negative effects that may result from the application of these technologies in an unsafe manner, and to enhance the exchange of expertise and knowledge while keeping up with the accelerating innovation in technologies.

Bin Touq highlighted the success of the Dubai Knowledge and Human Development Authority with the launch of "Rahal" which offers students opportunities for distance learning in government and private institutions using modern technology. It provides students with academically recognised knowledge for universities and higher education institutions.

The Secretary-General of the UAE Cabinet called on all government and private entities to participate in supporting the work of the Legislative Laboratory to design the future regulatory frameworks for modern innovations to support future global trends.