Regulating use of pesticides crucial for food safety, says MOCCAE

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2021) The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) highlighted the importance of regulating the use and trade of pesticides in the UAE to enhance food safety and security.

Sultan Alwan, Acting Under-Secretary at MOCCAE, said, "Ensuring food safety is a key pillar of MOCCAE’s food security and sustainability mandate. One of the major challenges in this regard is the unregulated trade of pesticides, therefore the ministry has initiated multiple measures to address the issue to meet the highest standards of food safety."

Alwan added that at the forefront of these measures is developing a comprehensive legislative framework to support this priority. The Federal Law No. 10 of 2020 on pesticides seeks to regulate the registration, import, re-export, advertising, trade, and use of pesticides, manage their monitoring and inspection, and ensure proper and safe handling and disposal of expired pesticides and their containers.

The law prohibits the manufacturing or production of any type of pesticides in the UAE unless an exception is granted from the concerned authorities. It also bans the import, re-export, and trade of damaged, adulterated, or counterfeit pesticides, as well as pesticides that are not registered with the ministry. Moreover, it stipulates that pesticides may not be imported or re-exported in postal packages or carried by passengers.

As per the law, it is illegal to refill or dismantle pesticide containers, except for maintenance or recycling.

Furthermore, the law prohibits the promotion and marketing of pesticides without obtaining approval from the concerned authorities, as well as submitting false information or documents while registering pesticides. In addition, only licenced businesses or individuals can trade in and use pesticides.

The law states that transporting pesticides without following the required safety and security measures is illegal, as is selling or displaying them in undesignated places.

The law also bans the selling of pesticides to people under 18 years of age, improperly disposing of pesticide containers, and aerial spraying of pesticides unless in compliance with the regulations outlined by the ministry for specific cases.

The law imposes strict penalties on violators that include fines up to AED1 million and imprisonment.

Alwan noted that the ministry has joined forces with federal and local government entities to tighten control on the trade of pesticides in the local market to ensure that unregistered or expired pesticides are not circulated, data on the containers is not manipulated, and pesticides are used for the right purpose.

Alwan stressed the importance of raising awareness among farmers about the proper use of pesticides, as well as the risks to crop and animal health in case of misuse or the use of counterfeit products. In this context, the ministry offers farmers integrated extension services through the Mazaareana app – a one-stop gateway to UAE-specific information on agricultural and livestock breeding requirements and processes for farmers, and the "My Sustainable Farm" portal that features 19 guidance manuals. It has also increased the frequency of visits made by agricultural engineers and vets to farms.

Alwan said that in addition to regulating pesticide use and trade, the Ministry’s efforts to enhance food safety include the introduction of ZAD, the official online platform for the registration of foodstuffs produced in or imported to the UAE. The system enables tracking food products that are traded in the local market, and provides statistical data to support their evaluation and control.

He further noted that a key pillar of food safety is the accreditation of slaughterhouses exporting meat and meat products to the UAE. He explained the relevant accreditation process, aimed at ensuring the facilities uphold the halal criteria for animal slaughter. MOCCAE has contracted trusted organizations overseas to inspect the meat production process at the slaughterhouses and submit technical reports to the National Food Safety Committee, comprising experts from the Ministry and local food control authorities from all emirates. After reviewing the reports, the Committee makes recommendations to MOCCAE regarding the accreditation of each slaughterhouse.

The Ministry regularly updates the list of accredited slaughterhouses and the types of products they are allowed to export to the UAE. At present, the list features 161 slaughterhouses from 26 countries.

Sultan Alwan clarified that keeping up to date with the global developments in agricultural health and monitoring food-related risk notifications is also vital for food safety. In this context, MOCCAE is a member of the International Food Safety Authorities Network (INFOSAN), the Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (RASFF), and the Gulf Rapid Alert System for Food (GRASF).