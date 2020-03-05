DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, issued Executive Council Resolution No. 11 of 2020 partially amending Executive Council Resolution No. 05 of 2016 on the Regulation of Public Car Parks in the Emirate of Dubai.

Pursuant to the new Resolution, the Traffic and Roads Agency at Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, will issue monthly and annual season public car parking permits. The conditions and procedures for issuing these permits will be outlined in a resolution issued by the Director-General and Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of RTA.

The fees for monthly and annual season public car park permits will be based on the type of public car park.

The Resolution will be published in the Official Gazette and will be valid from the date of its publication.