Relations Between UAE, China Based On Respect, Mutual Interests: Sharjah Chamber

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 05:15 PM

Relations between UAE, China based on respect, mutual interests: Sharjah Chamber

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2020) Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has said that the relations between the UAE and China are historic and based on respect and mutual interests in many areas, including the economy, commerce and tourism.

In an exclusive statement to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, Al Owais said that the ties between the two countries have significant potential and represent a leading model of international economic relations, noting that they are witnessing further development, especially in Sharjah, which is an ideal destination that attracts Chinese companies.

"The chamber is aware of the advantages that connect the two friendly countries," he added while highlighting its efforts to enhance their economic, commercial and investment cooperation.

Al Owais then pointed out that Sharjah’s economic advantages have attracted the presence of Chinese companies, of which 1,020 are members of the chamber in 2020.

In another statement to WAM, Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadhi, Director-General of the Chamber, stressed that China is a strategic economic partner of the UAE, as it is the second leading commercial partner of the country and an influential global economic power with an advanced commercial sector and innovative advanced industries. Therefore, developing the joint commercial ties between China and Sharjah is one of the chamber’s priorities, he added.

Al Awadhi also noted that the strategic geographic location of Sharjah related to the "Belt and Road Initiative" is a key incentive for attracting Chinese investment.

