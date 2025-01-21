Open Menu

Relay For Life 2025 Returns To Inspire Hope For Cancer Awareness

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2025 | 11:00 AM

Relay For Life 2025 returns to inspire hope for cancer awareness

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2025) Relay For Life (RFL) returns to Sharjah for its fourth middle East edition on 25th–26th January at the American University of Sharjah (AUS), uniting people from all walks of life to honour survivors, remember loved ones lost, and raise vital funds for life-saving treatments.

Organised by Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) in collaboration with the American Cancer Society, every lap walked and donation made contributes to providing support for cancer patients and their families.

Featuring six dedicated zones filled with activities designed to engage participants of all ages, the zones at this year’s Relay For Life collectively create an immersive experience that promises meaningful moments, vibrant community spirit, and unforgettable fun for everyone involved.

The Main Stage Zone will host activities that bring people together to inspire and heal. The Track Zone serves as the core of this initiative and will offer participants an opportunity to connect, express themselves, and embrace the spirit of Relay For Life through thematic laps.

In the General Activities Zone, attendees can enjoy a variety of classic games and challenges designed for fun and friendly competition.

Tug of war, sack races, giant Jenga, foosball, and air hockey will bring excitement to participants of all ages.

Meanwhile, participants at the Adults Workshops Zone can try their hand at accessories making, create beautiful artwork through canvas painting, or craft intricate designs in the mosaic jar workshop.

Meanwhile, children will have their imaginations sparked in the kids Workshops Zone, with activities such as arts and crafts, hair braiding, nail art design, glitter tattoos, and face painting ensuring a day full of joy and creativity. The Kids Play Area Zone will be a haven for the youngest attendees, featuring bouncy castles and endless opportunities for fun and laughter.

This year’s Relay For Life aims to make a tangible difference in the lives of those affected by cancer, and by joining the community of survivors, caregivers, volunteers, and supporters, participants can contribute to creating a brighter future for patients and their families.

Related Topics

Hockey Sharjah Middle East Turkish Lira January Cancer All From

Recent Stories

Relay For Life 2025 returns to inspire hope for ca ..

Relay For Life 2025 returns to inspire hope for cancer awareness

1 minute ago
 Punjab medical colleges: First selection list out, ..

Punjab medical colleges: First selection list out, cutoff hits 94.36%

29 minutes ago
 ADNOC Gas, EWEC partner to support UAE’s energy ..

ADNOC Gas, EWEC partner to support UAE’s energy transformation

31 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE showcases creativity at Maison & Objet Paris F ..

UAE showcases creativity at Maison & Objet Paris Fair

11 hours ago
Dubai hosts closed meeting of World Bank Cloud Com ..

Dubai hosts closed meeting of World Bank Cloud Computing Working Group

11 hours ago
 UN delegation following up on post-ceasefire aid p ..

UN delegation following up on post-ceasefire aid preparations for Gaza

11 hours ago
 Singaporean delegation explores future academic co ..

Singaporean delegation explores future academic cooperation with Mohamed Bin Zay ..

12 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Donald Trump on ta ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Donald Trump on taking oath as US President for ..

12 hours ago
 UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon visits Israel

UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon visits Israel

12 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives CEO of Rotana Hotel Managem ..

Saud bin Saqr receives CEO of Rotana Hotel Management Corporation

13 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East