Relay For Life 2025 Returns To Inspire Hope For Cancer Awareness
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2025 | 11:00 AM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2025) Relay For Life (RFL) returns to Sharjah for its fourth middle East edition on 25th–26th January at the American University of Sharjah (AUS), uniting people from all walks of life to honour survivors, remember loved ones lost, and raise vital funds for life-saving treatments.
Organised by Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) in collaboration with the American Cancer Society, every lap walked and donation made contributes to providing support for cancer patients and their families.
Featuring six dedicated zones filled with activities designed to engage participants of all ages, the zones at this year’s Relay For Life collectively create an immersive experience that promises meaningful moments, vibrant community spirit, and unforgettable fun for everyone involved.
The Main Stage Zone will host activities that bring people together to inspire and heal. The Track Zone serves as the core of this initiative and will offer participants an opportunity to connect, express themselves, and embrace the spirit of Relay For Life through thematic laps.
In the General Activities Zone, attendees can enjoy a variety of classic games and challenges designed for fun and friendly competition.
Tug of war, sack races, giant Jenga, foosball, and air hockey will bring excitement to participants of all ages.
Meanwhile, participants at the Adults Workshops Zone can try their hand at accessories making, create beautiful artwork through canvas painting, or craft intricate designs in the mosaic jar workshop.
Meanwhile, children will have their imaginations sparked in the kids Workshops Zone, with activities such as arts and crafts, hair braiding, nail art design, glitter tattoos, and face painting ensuring a day full of joy and creativity. The Kids Play Area Zone will be a haven for the youngest attendees, featuring bouncy castles and endless opportunities for fun and laughter.
This year’s Relay For Life aims to make a tangible difference in the lives of those affected by cancer, and by joining the community of survivors, caregivers, volunteers, and supporters, participants can contribute to creating a brighter future for patients and their families.
Recent Stories
Relay For Life 2025 returns to inspire hope for cancer awareness
Punjab medical colleges: First selection list out, cutoff hits 94.36%
ADNOC Gas, EWEC partner to support UAE’s energy transformation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2025
UAE showcases creativity at Maison & Objet Paris Fair
Dubai hosts closed meeting of World Bank Cloud Computing Working Group
UN delegation following up on post-ceasefire aid preparations for Gaza
Singaporean delegation explores future academic cooperation with Mohamed Bin Zay ..
UAE President, VPs congratulate Donald Trump on taking oath as US President for ..
UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon visits Israel
Saud bin Saqr receives CEO of Rotana Hotel Management Corporation
More Stories From Middle East
-
Relay For Life 2025 returns to inspire hope for cancer awareness1 minute ago
-
ADNOC Gas, EWEC partner to support UAE’s energy transformation31 minutes ago
-
Daily FX trading by banks in Korea hits record in 20241 hour ago
-
UAE showcases creativity at Maison & Objet Paris Fair11 hours ago
-
Dubai hosts closed meeting of World Bank Cloud Computing Working Group11 hours ago
-
UN delegation following up on post-ceasefire aid preparations for Gaza11 hours ago
-
Singaporean delegation explores future academic cooperation with Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Hu ..12 hours ago
-
UAE President, VPs congratulate Donald Trump on taking oath as US President for second term12 hours ago
-
UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon visits Israel12 hours ago
-
Saud bin Saqr receives CEO of Rotana Hotel Management Corporation13 hours ago
-
Gross banks’ assets hit AED4.456 trillion by end of October: CBUAE13 hours ago
-
Saif bin Zayed meets French Minister of Justice13 hours ago