'Relay for Life' kicks off January 25

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) In a testament to community solidarity and hope, Sharjah will host the fourth middle East edition of the Relay for Life (RFL) on January 25–26 at the American University of Sharjah.

Organised by Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) in collaboration with the American Cancer Society, the biennial event, which runs under the slogan ‘Worth Living’ is a cornerstone of global efforts to honour cancer survivors, raise awareness about prevention, and support patients and their families through fundraising and community engagement.

First held in the United States in 1985, RFL has grown into a worldwide movement, making its Middle East debut in 2017 under the guidance of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, and Founder and Patron of FOCP. The event aims to make a tangible difference in the lives of cancer patients in the UAE, the region, and worldwide through four core pillars: honouring survivors and their resilience, spreading positivity and hope among patients, remembering those who lost their battle with cancer, and committing to creating sustainable, positive change in the fight against cancer.

Aisha Al Mulla, Director of FOCP, stressed the importance of the global initiative in uniting efforts to support cancer patients and fostering community engagement. She said: “RFL is a powerful embodiment of FOCP’s mission to provide comprehensive support to cancer patients and their families, easing financial and emotional burdens while raising awareness across all sectors of society. It reinforces solidarity—both communal and institutional—towards the cause of cancer patients.”

She added: “Since its launch in 2017, under the directives of H.

H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, and Founder and Patron of FOCP, RFL has celebrated the resilience of over 500 cancer survivors and engaged more than 10,000 participants, including 1,500 dedicated volunteers. This year, we remain committed to expanding our sustainable support network, ensuring hope remains high for patients and their families.”

Registration for the fourth edition is free and can be completed via https://joinrfl.focp.ae. Funds raised during the Relay will directly support cancer patients through their treatment journey, moral support programs, and early detection programmes. Donations can be made year-round via FOCP’s official website (www.focp.ae/donate/).

The event offers diverse activities, including awareness sessions on various types of cancer, inspiring speeches, and entertainment on the main stage. The Activity Zone will be a preferred destination for Families and children to enjoy a packed agenda of activities. food and beverage stalls ensure a welcoming atmosphere for all.

A designated walking track promotes the importance of physical activity, and the Relay Luminaria ceremony honouring lives impacted by cancer, offering participants a heartfelt opportunity to dedicate Luminaria to loved ones lost, those courageously battling the disease, and survivors.

The event welcomes participants from all sectors, including cancer survivors, caregivers, government institutions, private companies, schools, universities, health professionals, and social media influencers. Registration is open to all, with opportunities to join the event or contribute through direct donations.