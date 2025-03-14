(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2025) A new cinematic trailer of F1 was released to the world last night. Starring Brad Pitt and hailing from director/producer Joseph Kosinski, Jerry Bruckheimer Films, seven-time FORMULA 1 World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton’s Dawn Apollo Films banner, and Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment, Apple Original Films’ F1 will be distributed in theatres globally and in IMAX by Warner Bros. Pictures in North America on 27th June 2025 and internationally beginning 25th June 2025.

With 29 days of production happening in Abu Dhabi at the world-famous Yas Marina Circuit, Zayed International Airport and twofour54 Studios at Yas Creative Hub, cast including Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon and Javier Bardem, along with an international production team, were supported by a local crew of 284 and the team at Epic Films, 15 young local interns and Abu Dhabi Film Commission under its rebate scheme. F1 is one of 170 major productions supported by the Abu Dhabi Film Commission since the introduction of the rebate in 2013.

Having seen the trailer, Creative Media Authority’s Acting Director-General Mohamed Dobay commented, “This trailer is a glimpse into our first partnership with Apple Original Films’ F1, which is one of the most hotly anticipated releases of 2025. With scenes from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and closing fireworks and W Abu Dhabi, Yas Island in the trailer, we now look forward to seeing even more of Abu Dhabi’s iconic locations on the big screen and also working with Apple Original Films in the future.”

Head of Abu Dhabi Film Commission, who also viewed the trailer, Sameer Al Jaberi said, “It is always a moment of anticipatory emotion to see the cumulative efforts of so much of Abu Dhabi’s talented film and production industry come to life in a trailer.

Knowing all the behind-the-scenes details and the work which goes into bringing such incredible visions to life and having the opportunity to work with powerhouse cast and crew…seeing that all come together and knowing the feature release is only a few months away – it’s not really something you can describe.”

Dubbed “the greatest that never was,” Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) was FORMULA 1’s most promising phenom of the 1990s until an accident on the track nearly ended his career. Thirty years later, he’s a nomadic racer-for-hire when he’s approached by his former teammate Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), owner of a struggling FORMULA 1 team that is on the verge of collapse.

Ruben convinces Sonny to come back to FORMULA 1 for one last shot at saving the team and being the best in the world. He’ll drive alongside Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris), the team's hotshot rookie intent on setting his own pace. But as the engines roar, Sonny’s past catches up with him and he finds that in FORMULA 1, your teammate is your fiercest competition—and the road to redemption is not something you can travel alone.

Made in collaboration with FORMULA 1, the film F1 is immersed in the exhilarating and cinematic world of FORMULA 1, the pinnacle of motorsport and was filmed during actual Grand Prix weekends around the world including the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The star-studded ensemble cast also includes Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia and Samson Kayo. Writer Ehren Kruger penned the screenplay.

