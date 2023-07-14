Open Menu

Religions Promote Coexistence And Peace: Dr. Koutoub Sano

Sumaira FH Published July 14, 2023 | 11:00 PM

Religions promote coexistence and peace: Dr. Koutoub Sano

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2023) Dr. Koutoub Sano, member of the Muslim Council of Elders, former Minister of Religious Affairs and Minister of International Cooperation in Guinea, Secretary-General of the International Islamic Fiqh Academy, emphasised to participants of the second edition of the Emerging Peacemakers Forum that religions were meant to spread peace and coexistence, never to incite wars and conflicts.

Dr. Sano stated in his lecture during the forum that we need to achieve constructive communication among ourselves, pointing out that the youth are capable of changing the world as they represent a significant portion and possess the power and will to create peace.

As a member of the Muslim Council of Elders, the Secretary-General of the International Islamic Fiqh academy explained that we must all accept our differences and diversity, as it is a divine law, and we should utilise this diversity in serving humanity rather than spreading hatred, bigotry, and discrimination.

He highlighted that societies cannot be built without diversity and differences among its members.

Dr. Koutoub Sano concluded by stating that the youth are the leaders of the future, and in the Emerging Peacemakers Forum, which is an initiative by the Muslim Council of Elders, they are expected to become true leaders in their communities, capable of leading the world towards a better future.

The second edition of the Emerging Peacemakers Forum, held in Geneva, Switzerland, witnessed the participation of 50 young men and women from diverse backgrounds. Organised by the Muslim Council of Elders, under the chairmanship of His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, in collaboration with the World Council of Churches and the Rose Castle Foundation, the forum provides a platform for fostering peace, dialogue, and understanding among the global youth.

Related Topics

World Young Geneva Switzerland Guinea Women Muslim All From

Recent Stories

Former South African President Zuma Getting Medic ..

Former South African President Zuma Getting Medical Treatment in Moscow - Spoke ..

1 minute ago
 UAQ Ruler condoles King of Bahrain over passing of ..

UAQ Ruler condoles King of Bahrain over passing of Rashid bin Sabah bin Humood

10 minutes ago
 Four killed, three injured in Kashmore firing

Four killed, three injured in Kashmore firing

20 minutes ago
 PML-N always led country on path of progress: Shei ..

PML-N always led country on path of progress: Sheikh Jafar

20 minutes ago
 Death Toll From Flooding in Russia's Krasnodar Reg ..

Death Toll From Flooding in Russia's Krasnodar Region Reaches 5 - Investigators

20 minutes ago
 Extreme heat, rainfall highlight need for more cli ..

Extreme heat, rainfall highlight need for more climate action: UN weather agency ..

20 minutes ago
Trudeau Laments Death of Firefighter Killed While ..

Trudeau Laments Death of Firefighter Killed While Battling Wildfires in British ..

34 minutes ago
 Almost 290 Children Died at Sea Attempting to Reac ..

Almost 290 Children Died at Sea Attempting to Reach Europe in First Half of 2023 ..

27 minutes ago
 EU Extends Humanitarian Exemption From Syria Sanct ..

EU Extends Humanitarian Exemption From Syria Sanctions for 6 Months

27 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif thanks IMF ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif thanks IMF MD for assistance in concludin ..

27 minutes ago
 Construction of FESCO TRW inaugurated at Jhang Cir ..

Construction of FESCO TRW inaugurated at Jhang Circle

27 minutes ago
 Wagner troops training Belarus forces

Wagner troops training Belarus forces

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East