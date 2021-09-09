Religious education key to promoting peace, harmony: Abdullah bin Bayyah

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2021) ABU DHABI, 8th September 2021 (WAM) - Shaykh Abdullah bin Bayyah, President of the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Communities and Chairman of the UAE Fatwa Council, has highlighted the key role education is playing in promoting peace, tolerance and co-existence.

Addressing a virtual seminar on the religious education curricula, organised by the Forum on Wednesday, Shaykh bin Bayyah noted that peace and harmony are featured among the ten 'Principles of the 50', adopted by the UAE as a roadmap for the country's new era of economic, political and social growth.

The participants emphasised the role of religious education in building upright individuals who are immune to any poisonous extremist ideologies.

They also called for linking the religious education curricula with the principles of good citizenship and peaceful and happy existence, as promoted by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.