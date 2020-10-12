Religious leaders call on people to uphold values of peace and coexistence

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2020) Religious leaders have said that the world today needs to strengthen human unity, and that self-understanding will enable people to be more open and accepting of others.

During a recent meeting in Geneva, Rev. Prof. Dr. Ioan Sauca, Interim Secretary-General of the World Council of Churches, Judge Muhammad Abdel Salam, Secretary-General of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, HCHF, and Dr. Sultan Faisal Al Remeithi, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders and member of the Committee, also agreed that people can still uphold their own cultural values and national identity while preserving the principles of human fraternity and tolerance towards others.

Judge Muhammad said that the committee will continue to promote the principles of human fraternity, spread the values of peace and coexistence, and confront extremism and violence that not only threaten the world today, but also future generations.

The meeting also touched on the conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region between Azerbaijan and Armenia, noting its serious impact on world peace.

The officials also stressed the need to stop hostilities, and resort to dialogue and peaceful means for resolving the ongoing conflict between the two neighbouring countries.