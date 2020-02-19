UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Religious Leaders Of Hilf Al-Fudul Convene In Washington

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 12:45 AM

Religious leaders of Hilf al-Fudul convene in Washington

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2020) The religious leaders of the Hilf al-Fudul, the New Alliance of Virtue, headed by Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the UAE Fatwa Council and President, Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies, held their first meeting here after the launch of the alliance’s charter in Abu Dhabi in December.

The meeting was attended by Robert Destro, Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labour; Rabbi Marshall Berger, Professor of Law and White House Jewish Liaison to former US President Ronald Reagan; Bob Roberts, Founder & Global & Sr Pastor at North Wood Church; and Imam Mohamed Magid, Executive Imam of All Dulles Area Muslim Society, ADAMS Centre, in Sterling, Virginia.

The meeting was also attended by Rabbi M. Bruce Lustig, Senior Rabbi at Washington Hebrew Congregation, and Dr. William Vendley, Secretary General of the World Conference of Religions for Peace, and other members representing various religious groups.

They praised the UAE’s role in promoting tolerance and peaceful coexistence around the world and in enabling the alliance to serve as a model for maintaining dialogue and resolving differences.

The leaders highlighted the achievements made over the past period, including, but not limited to, attracting large groups of religious leaders and opinion makers to the alliance's charter whose number of signatories has grown to one thousand of senior religious leaders.

The new alliance is helping replace hatred and racism with the spirit of fraternity, virtuousness, solidarity and giving, they asserted.

The meeting deliberated the alliance's current and future priorities as well as the need to launch significant initiatives to address relevant burning issues.

Related Topics

World Washington Democracy White House UAE Abu Dhabi Alliance Virginia December Muslim Jew All Adam Sugar Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UAE Gender Balance Council, UNDP discusses collabo ..

39 seconds ago

Ras Al Khaimah key player in UAE&#039;s economic d ..

1 hour ago

Space exploration under spotlight in UAE Public Po ..

2 hours ago

Muslim Council of Elders concludes participation a ..

2 hours ago

Etisalat Group reports consolidated net profit of ..

3 hours ago

Arab Parliament for the Child launches Young Parli ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.