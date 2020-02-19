Religious leaders of Hilf al-Fudul convene in Washington

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2020) The religious leaders of the Hilf al-Fudul, the New Alliance of Virtue, headed by Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the UAE Fatwa Council and President, Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies, held their first meeting here after the launch of the alliance’s charter in Abu Dhabi in December.

The meeting was attended by Robert Destro, Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labour; Rabbi Marshall Berger, Professor of Law and White House Jewish Liaison to former US President Ronald Reagan; Bob Roberts, Founder & Global & Sr Pastor at North Wood Church; and Imam Mohamed Magid, Executive Imam of All Dulles Area Muslim Society, ADAMS Centre, in Sterling, Virginia.

The meeting was also attended by Rabbi M. Bruce Lustig, Senior Rabbi at Washington Hebrew Congregation, and Dr. William Vendley, Secretary General of the World Conference of Religions for Peace, and other members representing various religious groups.

They praised the UAE’s role in promoting tolerance and peaceful coexistence around the world and in enabling the alliance to serve as a model for maintaining dialogue and resolving differences.

The leaders highlighted the achievements made over the past period, including, but not limited to, attracting large groups of religious leaders and opinion makers to the alliance's charter whose number of signatories has grown to one thousand of senior religious leaders.

The new alliance is helping replace hatred and racism with the spirit of fraternity, virtuousness, solidarity and giving, they asserted.

The meeting deliberated the alliance's current and future priorities as well as the need to launch significant initiatives to address relevant burning issues.