UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Religious Leaders Should Denounce All Forms Of Violence: Abdallah Bin Bayyah

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 10:45 PM

Religious leaders should denounce all forms of violence: Abdallah bin Bayyah

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2020) Shaykh Abdallah bin Bayyah, President of the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies and Chairman of the UAE Fatwa Council, stated that peace is the priority and religious leaders should denounce all forms of violence, both physical and moral.

He made this statement while delivering a speech at the first virtual conference organised by the United Nations, UN, Multi-Faith Advisory Council to mark the 75th anniversary of the creation of the UN.

The conference celebrated the international role of religious leaders in achieving peace, development and solidarity.

Religion is a great energy that can unite people and bring them together, Shaykh Abdallah said, noting that the 75th anniversary of the UN’s creation is taking place this year while humankind is experiencing an unprecedented health crisis, which is testing everyone’s ethics, values, faith and ways of dealing with each other.

At the end of his speech, he thanked the Advisory Council for inviting him to participate in the conference and wished everyone luck and success in making the world more tolerant and understanding.

Related Topics

World United Nations UAE Moral Muslim All Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts further 92,912 COVID-19 t ..

21 minutes ago

Emirates boosts African network to 15 destinations ..

21 minutes ago

SCI sends relief aircraft to rescue 10,000 people ..

21 minutes ago

3 arrested in raid at Sheesha center

12 minutes ago

FDE, NAVTTC to promote technical, vocational train ..

12 minutes ago

Borouge produces special polypropylene grade used ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.