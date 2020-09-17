Religious leaders should denounce all forms of violence: Abdallah bin Bayyah

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2020) Shaykh Abdallah bin Bayyah, President of the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies and Chairman of the UAE Fatwa Council, stated that peace is the priority and religious leaders should denounce all forms of violence, both physical and moral.

He made this statement while delivering a speech at the first virtual conference organised by the United Nations, UN, Multi-Faith Advisory Council to mark the 75th anniversary of the creation of the UN.

The conference celebrated the international role of religious leaders in achieving peace, development and solidarity.

Religion is a great energy that can unite people and bring them together, Shaykh Abdallah said, noting that the 75th anniversary of the UN’s creation is taking place this year while humankind is experiencing an unprecedented health crisis, which is testing everyone’s ethics, values, faith and ways of dealing with each other.

At the end of his speech, he thanked the Advisory Council for inviting him to participate in the conference and wished everyone luck and success in making the world more tolerant and understanding.