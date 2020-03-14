Remote work activated for segment of federal government employees effective Sunday for two weeks

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2020) The UAE government will be activating remote work for a segment of federal government employees, effective March 15 to March 26, and subject to renewal.

The decision comes as a precautionary measure to the novel coronavirus and to safeguard the wellbeing of the community. Employees will be able to utilize the government’s technological systems and platforms to ensure business continuity.

Remote work is applicable for pregnant women, mothers of children in G-9 and below with duties that do not necessitate physical presence at workplace, people of determination, those with respiratory problems and weak immune system, and employees aged 60 and above. Federal employees are expected to coordinate with their respective human resources department to ensure uninterrupted workflow.

The decision also stressed that all ministries and federal departments are to capitalize on effective use of advanced technologies and digital platforms to serve members of the public, with aim to decrease visits by members of the public to their centers.

Additionally, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has put in place systems and regulations to ensure adherence to high standards of work and productivity during remote work period.

The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority is also providing all infrastructure to ensure effective remote work and smart services around the clock to ensure government inter-connectivity and coordination.