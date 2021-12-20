Renewable energy and innovation at forefront of discussions as Middle East’s first LPG Week comes to close

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2021) ENOC Group, the Official Integrated Energy Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, and the exclusive host of the middle East’s first LPG Week, together with Emirates Gas, a subsidiary of ENOC Group and a leading player in the UAE’s gas industry concluded the very first edition of the World LPG Association’s (WLPGA) flagship event, LPG Week 2021, including the 33rd edition of the World LPG Forum.

The hybrid event took place under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, from December 5 to 9 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, aligned with the theme ‘Energising Tomorrow’.

The five-day event saw over 450 exhibitors and almost 2,000 participants from all over the world.

Pro. Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of Nigeria, Gauri Singh, Deputy Director-General of the International Renewable Energy Agency and other senior officials delivered keynote addresses during the opening day of the event.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: "As an industry leader, ENOC takes pride in having led the discussions that took place at LPG Week around sustainability and innovation. The thought-provoking discussions which took place during LPG Week will further support the industry’s transformation and act as a strong catalyst towards innovation and adopting sustainable development practices.

In line with our vision to deliver sustainable value and industry leading performance, we are committed to further supporting the industry’s shift towards implementing sustainable development practices and contributing towards a greener future for generations to come."

WLPGA CEO & Managing Director James Rockall, said "After two years of planning, interrupted by the COVID pandemic, the first face-to face LPG Week was a resounding success.

Held under the theme "Energising Tomorrow" it was clear from the discussions between senior industry leaders and prominent intergovernmental representatives that the LPG sector has a very important role to play in the global energy future, either with traditional LPG or with renewable LPG."

LPG Week welcomed a roster of distinguished industry leaders including Burhan Al Hashemi, Managing Director, Commercial & International Sales at ENOC, Nader Al Fardan, Senior Director – Gas Marketing & General Manager of Emirates Gas, Satish Kumar Vaduguri, Director Marketing of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Dr Angela Wilkinson, Secretary General & CEO of World Energy Council, Scott Foster, Director of Sustainable Energy of UN Economic Commission for Europe, Yemi Adetunji, Group Executive Director, Downstream of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Bram Gräber, CEO of SHV Energy.

The next LPG Week is set to take place in New Delhi, India in 2022 from 5th – 9th December.