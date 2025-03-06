Open Menu

Renewable Generation In Middle East Forecast To Grow By Approximately 14% Per Year During 2025-2027: IEA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2025 | 04:45 PM

Renewable generation in Middle East forecast to grow by approximately 14% per year during 2025-2027: IEA

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2025) The International Energy Agency (IEA), in its latest ‘Electricity 2025’ report, predicted the renewable energy sector in the UAE and across the middle East will have significant growth over the coming years.

Renewable generation is forecast to grow by approximately 14% a year during 2025-2027, albeit from a low baseline, with its share rising from 5% to 7%, it noted.

The report stated that solar PV dominates growth, with its share of renewable generation increasing from around 55% to almost 70% by 2027.

According to IEA report, the United Arab Emirates saw significant gains in solar PV generation, accounting for the majority of the solar growth in the region, with an annual average growth of 23% for solar in 2025-2027.

It went on to say, “Nuclear also played a more prominent role in power generation in 2024, up 20% y-o-y, led by the UAE,” which continues to enhance the contribution of nuclear power to a diversified and sustainable energy mix.

The report further stated that gas-fired generation grew by 2.9% in 2024, the Primary source of power in the region, and is forecast to accelerate to an average annual 5.3% during 2025-2027, as further fuel switching from oil to gas takes place in line with government policies, with its share of the electricity mix rising from 68% to 73%.

Related Topics

Electricity Nuclear UAE Oil United Arab Emirates Middle East Gas From Government Share

Recent Stories

DCT Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways partner to launch Ne ..

DCT Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways partner to launch New Abu Dhabi Pass

4 minutes ago
 Renewable generation in Middle East forecast to gr ..

Renewable generation in Middle East forecast to grow by approximately 14% per ye ..

4 minutes ago
 FIFA sets Club World Cup prize money at $1 billion

FIFA sets Club World Cup prize money at $1 billion

19 minutes ago
 Ajman records AED9.655 billion in construction con ..

Ajman records AED9.655 billion in construction contracts in 2024

34 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Juan Ayuso sprints to ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Juan Ayuso sprints to Trofeo Laigueglia victory

1 hour ago
 DEWA invites international developers to submit ex ..

DEWA invites international developers to submit expressions of interest for 7th ..

3 hours ago
DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-o ..

DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-of-its-kind global MICE powerho ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million co ..

Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million counterfeit items in 2024

3 hours ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews key govern ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, initiatives

3 hours ago
 Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign t ..

Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign to promote sustainability

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan borde ..

Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan border in Balochistan’s Toba Kakr ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East