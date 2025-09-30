Renewables Cover 57% Of German Electricity Use In First Nine Months
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2025 | 10:30 AM
BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2025) Renewable energy sources, mainly wind and solar, accounted for nearly 57 percent of Germany's electricity consumption in the first three quarters of the year, the same level as a year earlier, according to industry data released on Tuesday.
Preliminary calculations by the Centre for Solar Energy and Hydrogen Research Baden-Württemberg and the German Association of Energy and Water Industries showed that solar power generation rose by almost a quarter, while output from onshore wind farms fell by 12 percent due to weak wind conditions in the first quarter.
Gross electricity production rose by 0.
9 percent year-on-year. Lignite and hard coal made up just over 20 percent of the power mix, while gas-fired plants contributed around 16 percent.
Economy and Energy Minister Katherina Reiche said she aims to adjust Germany's energy transition strategy, projecting slower growth in electricity demand in the coming years. This could affect the expansion of renewables and the power grid. She noted that, to cut costs, the government is considering scrapping subsidies for small rooftop solar systems. Reiche reaffirmed the government's target of raising the share of renewable power to 80 percent by 2030.
Recent Stories
School building collapse in Indonesia leaves dozens missing, injured
UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King over passing of Princess Abta bint A ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Botswana on National Day
UAE strongly condemns attack targeting church in Michigan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 September 2025
Israeli settlement activity accelerates in West Bank, Security Council told
AFC Champions League Elite: Tractor 0-0 Al Wahda
Moroccan Crown Prince visits 11th Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Photographic Award fo ..
Fujairah participates in International Co-ordinating Council of Man & Biosphere ..
Sharjah Department of Culture organises 4th Arab Poetry Forum in Niger
Theyab bin Tahnoon unveils Dubai Miracle Garden Season 14 with host of new attra ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Renewables cover 57% of German electricity use in first nine months5 minutes ago
-
School building collapse in Indonesia leaves dozens missing, injured20 minutes ago
-
UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King over passing of Princess Abta bint Abdulaziz35 minutes ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Botswana on National Day50 minutes ago
-
UAE strongly condemns attack targeting church in Michigan1 hour ago
-
Foreign ministers of UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Türkiye issue jo ..7 hours ago
-
Israeli settlement activity accelerates in West Bank, Security Council told8 hours ago
-
AFC Champions League Elite: Tractor 0-0 Al Wahda8 hours ago
-
UAE, Australia issue joint statement on visit of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese9 hours ago
-
Moroccan Crown Prince visits 11th Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Photographic Award for Arabian Horse exhi ..9 hours ago
-
Israeli PM apologises for Doha attack, vows no repeat strikes on Qatar9 hours ago
-
Fujairah participates in International Co-ordinating Council of Man & Biosphere Programme in China9 hours ago