Rennes Beat PSG 2-0

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2023 | 02:15 AM

Rennes beat PSG 2-0

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2023) ABU DHABI, 19th, 2023 (WAM) – PSG were defeated 2-0 by Rennes in Ligue 1 due to goals from Karl Toko Ekambi and Arnaud Kalimuendo-Muinga.

The loss follows PSG’s defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League. The Paris club are still favoured to win another league title.

They have a nine-point lead over RC Lens in second place, but heat is mounting on Christophe Galtier.

